Colombia !!!! What a great show you guys made for us🥹 thank you sooo much for the support. Make sure to drink some water cause your screams were craaazyy tonightt!!! #NCT127 #NEOCITY #BOGOTA#NEOCITY_THE_LINK_BOGOTA#NCT127_NEOCITY_THE_LINK#NCT127inBOGOTA #NCT127inColombia pic.twitter.com/uSa74ymIkp