Madonna dice sentirse violada por reportaje del New York Times

Durante meses, la periodista del New York Times Vanessa Grigoriadis tuvo la oportunidad de acompañar a Madonna minuto a minuto en su cotidianidad para lograr un reportaje con información de primera mano a la que tienen acceso muy pocas personas. Pero, lo que parecía una oportunidad de oro terminó en un artículo publicado en la revista de ese diario que decepcionó a la Reina del Pop.
Más allá de un simple enfado, Madonna comentó que el reportaje 'Madonna at Sixty' ('Madonna, en sus 60') había sido totalmente desagradable.
"Decir que estoy decepcionada por el artículo sería un eufemismo. La periodista que escribió este artículo ha pasado horas y días y meses conmigo y ha sido invitada a un mundo que pocas personas tienen la oportunidad de ver. Pero ella optó por centrarse en temas triviales y superficiales como la etnia de mi doble en los premios Billboard, el tejido de mis cortinas y comentarios interminables sobre mi edad, la cual nunca se habría mencionado si hubiera sido un hombre", escribió la artista en una publicación de Instagram.
Madame ❌ on the cover of N.Y.T. Magazine photographed by my dear friend @jr..........Also sharing my fav photo that never made it in, along with pre-shoot chat and a celebratory glass of wine 🍷 after many hours of work! To say that I was disappointed in the article would be an understatement- It seems. You cant fix society And its endless need to diminish, Disparage or degrade that which they know is good. Especially strong independent women. The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN! Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I’m allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it. 💔
Además, añadió que: "Siento mucho haber pasado con ella cinco minutos, me siento violada. Y sí, tengo derecho a usar esta analogía al haber sido violada a los 19 años (...) El New York Times es uno de los fundadores del patriarcado y por eso digo: muerte al patriarcado (...) Nunca dejaré de pelear para erradicarlo", dijo.
