Madonna dice sentirse violada por reportaje del New York Times

La artista lanzó fuertes comentarios luego de que se publicara un extenso artículo por sus 60 años. 

Madonna y Maluma

Este domingo, en el marco de la entrega de los premios Billboard 2019, la 'Reina del pop' y el colombiano presentaron por primera vez en vivo su colaboración.

Foto:

Ethan Miller / AFP

Por: Cultura y Entretenimiento
07 de junio 2019 , 09:15 a.m.

Durante meses, la periodista del New York Times Vanessa Grigoriadis tuvo la oportunidad de acompañar a Madonna minuto a minuto en su cotidianidad para lograr un reportaje con información de primera mano a la que tienen acceso muy pocas personas. Pero, lo que parecía una oportunidad de oro terminó en un artículo publicado en la revista de ese diario que decepcionó a la Reina del Pop. 

Más allá de un simple enfado, Madonna comentó que el reportaje 'Madonna at Sixty' ('Madonna, en sus 60') había sido totalmente desagradable. 

"Decir que estoy decepcionada por el artículo sería un eufemismo. La periodista que escribió este artículo ha pasado horas y días y meses conmigo y ha sido invitada a un mundo que pocas personas tienen la oportunidad de ver. Pero ella optó por centrarse en temas triviales y superficiales como la etnia de mi doble en los premios Billboard, el tejido de mis cortinas y comentarios interminables sobre mi edad, la cual nunca se habría mencionado si hubiera sido un hombre", escribió la artista en una publicación de Instagram.

Además, añadió que: "Siento mucho haber pasado con ella cinco minutos, me siento violada. Y sí, tengo derecho a usar esta analogía al haber sido violada a los 19 años (...) El New York Times es uno de los fundadores del patriarcado y por eso digo: muerte al patriarcado (...) Nunca dejaré de pelear para erradicarlo", dijo. 

CULTURA Y ENTRETENIMIENTO

