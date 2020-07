Los Rolling Stones lanzan una canción inédita

View this post on Instagram

Originally recorded in October 1974, this track has never been released before - featuring legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist @jimmypage and guests Blind Faith’s Rick Grech on bass. “I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie’s basement studio. It was a great session.” - Mick Jagger Scarlet features on the box set and deluxe CD and vinyl editions of Goats Head Soup 2020 out September 4th. #therollingstones #jimmypage #scarlet #outnow #experiencegoatsheadsoup #goatsheadsoup2020