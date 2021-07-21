Los 10 mejores libros de la Universidad de Harvard en el 2021

Como ya es tradición cada año, la icónica Universidad de Harvard, en la ciudad de Boston (Estados Unidos) reveló su famoso listado de los mejores libros que han sido publicados recientemente.

En su boletín informativo, Havard informa que entre los títulos, se destacan libros de creatividad, economía, historia, interés general. Algunos se encuentran traducidos al español.



1. 'The Power of Creative Destruction: Economic Upheaval and the Wealth of Nations', de Philippe Aghion, Céline Antonin, and Simon Bunel, translated by Jodie Cohen-Tanugi. El mejor libro de economía este verano para el diario A Financial Times.



2. 'Lessons from Plants'. de Beronda L. Montgomery. Escogido como los mejores por el diario Telegraph, de India.



3. 'Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance', de Mia Bay. Un libro sobre identidad e historia.



4. 'What Stars Are Made Of: The Life of Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin', de Donovan Moore, with a Foreword by Jocelyn Bell Burnell.



5. 'The Fairest of Them All: Snow White and 21 Tales of Mothers and Daughters', de Maria Tatar. Recomendación del suplemento literario de Times.



6. 'Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War', de Vincent Brown.



7. 'Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote', de Susan Ware.



9. 'The Next Shift: The Fall of Industry and the Rise of Health Care in Rust Belt America', de Gabriel Winant. Seleccionado también por el 'New York Times Book Review'.



10. 'Vera Rubin: A Life', de Jacqueline Mitton and Simon Mitton, with a Foreword by Jocelyn Bell Burnell.

