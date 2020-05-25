Guitarrista de la banda Queen confiesa que estuvo a punto de morir

Brian May admitió que sufrió un ataque al corazón  en un vídeo en su cuenta de Instagram.

Queen

Brian May (centro) en un show con John Deacon (derecha) y Freddie Mercury, de la banda Queen.

Foto:

Archivo particular

Por: EFE
25 de mayo 2020 , 11:52 a.m.

El legendario músico, de 72 años, reveló cómo los médicos le encontraron tres arterias bloqueadas, que detenían el suministro sanguíneo hacia su corazón, cuando tuvo que ser ingresado en el hospital por un dolor en el glúteo debido a un desgarro y al nervio ciático comprimido.

"Pensaba que era un tipo muy sano y todo el mundo me dice que tengo una gran presión sanguínea, un gran ritmo cardíaco y todo, y me mantengo en forma, voy en bicicleta, sigo una buena dieta, sin demasiada grasa", comentó el veterano guitarrista.

Pensaba que era un tipo sano y todo el mundo me dice que tengo una gran presión sanguínea,

Además dijo que  una vez hospitalizado por los dolores que sufría en el glúteo, sufrió un "pequeño ataque al corazón". El músico explica que cuando dice que el ataque fue "pequeño" se refiere a que "fueron unos 40 minutos de dolor en el pecho, y rigidez", con una "sensación en los brazos y sudor".

Asimismo, agradeció a los médicos que le trataron y afirma que el bloqueo en sus arterias podía haberlo matado.

"La verdad es que estuve muy cerca de la muerte, aunque el dolor que sentía era provocado por otra cosa", confesó el músico de 72 años. Aquí está el extenso mensaje en inglés del guitarrista y compositor de Queen.   

Hasta tuvo tiempo de bromear un poco con el hecho de que haberse pasado 50 años "corriendo de aquí para allá con una correa colgada del hombro izquierdo llevando un guitarra pesada colgada podría haber tenido algo que ver", dijo acerca de su rutina en giras con Queen.

Además agradeció a sus fanáticos y hasta tuvo tiempo para tocar un rato su guitarra y recordar con ella que va a seguir 'roqueando', pero cuidándose mucho más.
  

EFE

