Guitarrista de la banda Queen confiesa que estuvo a punto de morir

El legendario músico, de 72 años, reveló cómo los médicos le encontraron tres arterias bloqueadas, que detenían el suministro sanguíneo hacia su corazón, cuando tuvo que ser ingresado en el hospital por un dolor en el glúteo debido a un desgarro y al nervio ciático comprimido.
"Pensaba que era un tipo muy sano y todo el mundo me dice que tengo una gran presión sanguínea, un gran ritmo cardíaco y todo, y me mantengo en forma, voy en bicicleta, sigo una buena dieta, sin demasiada grasa", comentó el veterano guitarrista.
Además dijo que una vez hospitalizado por los dolores que sufría en el glúteo, sufrió un "pequeño ataque al corazón". El músico explica que cuando dice que el ataque fue "pequeño" se refiere a que "fueron unos 40 minutos de dolor en el pecho, y rigidez", con una "sensación en los brazos y sudor".
Asimismo, agradeció a los médicos que le trataron y afirma que el bloqueo en sus arterias podía haberlo matado.
"La verdad es que estuve muy cerca de la muerte, aunque el dolor que sentía era provocado por otra cosa", confesó el músico de 72 años. Aquí está el extenso mensaje en inglés del guitarrista y compositor de Queen.
Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club - and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And ... why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
Hasta tuvo tiempo de bromear un poco con el hecho de que haberse pasado 50 años "corriendo de aquí para allá con una correa colgada del hombro izquierdo llevando un guitarra pesada colgada podría haber tenido algo que ver", dijo acerca de su rutina en giras con Queen.
Rockin’ it Up. Well, this is just a small fragment - and really not premeditated at all. But it’s the kind of sketch that I’ve been putting down on Walkman tape recorders and Philips N2011’s and pocket dictation machines for years if an idea like this came into my head, so that some day I could return and turn it into a song. So please feel welcome to call it #jamwithbri. But you might need to listen to it a few times to figure out its time signature, and where the ‘one’ is. It’s one of those riffs that fascinate me, which return to a different position in the bar every time they come around. So the riff might sound like 3/4 at first but in my head I’m counting 4 to the bar. It’s fun, I think. This is the kind of thing which goes around in ancient rock stars heads the whole time. And I mean ‘the whole time’ ! Sorry I didn’t get my fingers in shot - I’m obviously out of practice ! But ... Enjoy ! I missed you all - but times have been tough. It was tough to get as far as brushing my teeth some days (and shaving was WAY too difficult, as you can see !!) so playing guitar was out of the question. BUT !!! Hello again Dear Pals !!! How yo’all doin ?! Bri
Además agradeció a sus fanáticos y hasta tuvo tiempo para tocar un rato su guitarra y recordar con ella que va a seguir 'roqueando', pero cuidándose mucho más.
EFE