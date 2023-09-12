Este 12 de septiembre de 2023 se celebran los MTV Video Music Awards, evento en el que se reunirán los personajes del momento de la industria musical.



El evento será en el majestuoso Prudential Center de Nueva Jersey, Estados Unidos; sin embargo, la gala será transmitida de manera virtual para todo el mundo.



Le contamos los detalles para que pueda conectarse con la emisión en vivo de la premiación.



Desde hace varias generaciones los aspectos visuales y artísticos han cobrado un papel importante en la música.



Sin embargo, actualmente los videoclips y la creación de elementos visuales son fundamentales para la marca de un cantante. Es por esto que cada vez hay más esfuerzos en la parte visual de la industria.



Ahora bien, los MTV Video Music Awards se crearon para premiar esto. De hecho, algunas de las categorías son: video del año, artista del año, canción del año, álbum del año, mejor artista nuevo, mejor video pop, mejor video rock, mejor video alternativo, mejor video hip-hop, mejor video R&B, mejor dirección, mejor dirección de arte, mejor coreografía, mejores efectos visuales, mejor montaje y mejor cinematografía.



Por otro lado, este año se presentará Shakira, como show central de los premios y quien, además, recibirá el premio Video Vanguard Award.

¿Dónde ver los MTV Video Music Awards?



Los premios serán a las 7:00 p. m. (hora Colombia) y se podrán seguir desde la señal en vivo de MTV en televisión por cable.

Nominados 2023

Video del año

​

• Doja Cat – “Attention”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”SZA – “Kill Bill”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Artista del año

​

• Beyoncé

• Doja Cat

• KAROL G

• Nicki Minaj

• Shakira

• Taylor Swift



Canción del año

​

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• Rema & Selena Gómez – “Calm Down”

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

• Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

• SZA – “Kill Bill”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Mejor artista nuevo

​

• GloRilla

• Ice Spice

• Kaliii

• Peso Pluma

• PinkPantheress

• Reneé Rapp



Mejor ‘performance push’ del año

​

• Agosto 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty”

• Setiembre 2022: Stephen Sanchez

• Octubre 2022: JVKE – “golden hour”

• Noviembre 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited”

• Diciembre 2022: Reneé Rapp – “Colorado”

• Enero 2023: Sam Ryder – “All The Way Over”

• Febrero 2023: Armani White – “GOATED”

• Marzo 2023: FLETCHER – “Becky’s So Hot”

• Abril 2023: TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”

• Mayo 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana”

• Junio 2023: FLO – “Losing You”

• Julio 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part”



Mejor colaboración entre artistas

​

• David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”

• Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

• Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”



Mejor canción pop

​

• Demi Lovato – “Swine”

• Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)”

• Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire”

• P!NK – “TRUSTFALL”

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”



Mejor canción de hip-hop

​

• Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On”

• DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

• GloRilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2″

• Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

• Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Kant Nobody”

• Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superhero (Heroes and Villains)”

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”



Mejor r&b

​

• Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay”

• Chlöe ft. Chris Brown – “How Does It Feel”

• Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)”

• SZA – “Shirt”

• Toosii – “Favorite Song”

• Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj – “Love In The Way”



Mejor canción alternativa

​

• Blink-182 – “EDGING”

• Boygenius – “the film”

• Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like A Grudge”

• Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace”

• Paramore – “This Is Why”

• Thirty Seconds To Mars – “Stuck”



Mejor canción de rock

​

• Foo Fighters – “The Teacher”

• Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)”

• Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue”

• Måneskin – “THE LONELIEST”

• Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

• Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”



Mejor canción latina

​

• Anitta – “Funk Rave”

• Bad Bunny – “WHERE SHE GOES”

• Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma – “Ella Baila Sola”

• Bad Bunny – “un x100to”

• KAROL G, Shakira – “TQG”

• ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

• Shakira – “Acróstico”



Mejor canción k-pop

​

• aespa – “Girls”

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

• FIFTY – “Cupid”

• SEVENTEEN – “Super”

• Stray Kids – “S-Class”

• TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Sugar Rush Ride”



Mejor canción “afrobeats”

​

• Ayra Starr – “Rush”

• Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty”

• Davido ft. Musa Keys – “UNAVAILABLE”

• Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”

• Libianca – “People”

• Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down”

• Wizkid ft Ayra Starr– “2 Sugar”



Video for good

​

• Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)”

• Bad Bunny – “El Apagón

• Demi Lovato – “Swine”

• Dove Cameron – “Breakfast”

• Imagine Dragons – “Crushed”

• Maluma – “La Reina”



Mejor dirección

​

• Doja Cat - “Attention” - Directed by Tanu Muiño

• Drake – “Falling Back” - Directed by Director X

• Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Directed by Colin Tilley

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

• SZA – “Kill Bill” - Directed by Christian Breslauer

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Directed by Taylor Swift



Mejor cinematografía

​

• Adele – “I Drink Wine” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

• Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” - Cinematography by Natasha Baier

• Janelle Monae – “Lipstick Lover” - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

• Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

• Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” - Cinematography by Marcell Rev

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Cinematography by Rina Yang



Mejores efectos visuales

​

• Fall Out Boy – “Love From The Other Side” - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

• Harry Styles – “Music For A Sushi Restaurant” - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

• Melanie Martinez – “VOID” - Visual Effects by Carbon

• Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Visual Effects by Parliament



Mejor coreografía

​

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

• Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” - Choreography by Charm LaDonna

• Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” - Choreography by Jerry Reece

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

• Panic! At The Disco – “Middle Of A Breakup” - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

• Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel



Mejor dirección de arte

​

• Boygenius – “the film” - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

• Doja Cat – “Attention” - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

• Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

• Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

• SZA – “Shirt” - Art Direction by Kate Bunch



Mejor edición audiovisual

​

• BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

• Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” - Edited by Grason Caldwell

• Miley Cyrus – “River” - Edited by Brandan Walter

• Olivia Rodrigo – “vampire” - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

• SZA – “Kill Bill” - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

• Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” - Edited by Chancler Haynes

GERALDINE BAJONERO VÁSQUEZ

REDACCIÓN ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS