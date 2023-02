Relive the @AppleMusic #SBLVII Halftime Show w/ @rihanna, the National Anthem w/ @ChrisStapleton, America the Beautiful w/ @babyface & Lift Every Voice and Sing w/ @thesherylralph after their performances!



Pre-save the live visual album now: https://t.co/BroV3vRxxC @rocnation pic.twitter.com/9JrmUlg5u6