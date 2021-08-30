How much money does Pope Francis make?

The highest authority of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, does not receive any salary for his work. However, he can dispose of the $10 billion from the Vatican.



Among his tasks, Pope Francis has to make management decisions, hold multiple meetings, etc.



(You may read this: USA and other countries where you cannot travel with your pet).



According to tradition, the pope earns three coins per year: one made of gold, one made of silver, and one made of copper. After his death, three bags, containing the coins, are placed in his coffin.



On March 24, 2021, the decision of Pope Francis to reduce the salary of cardinals to face the economic crisis of the Vatican was made public.



(We recommend: These are the best free courses from the top universities in the world).

The letter signed by Pope Francis, stated that since last April, the salaries of the upper positions of these organizations had to be reduced by 8%.



Priests, and other members of the church will see their payroll reduced by 3%. It is estimated that approximately 50% of the Vatican budget is used to cover staff costs.



(Read this: The top places to live during retirement).

Facebook Twitter Linkedin

Jorge Mario Bergoglio is the first South American to be named Pope. Foto: AFP

A call for dialogue in Colombia

Let us pray together for the situation in Colombia, which continues to be worrying. I urge all people to avoid violent behavior, for humanitarian reasons. FACEBOOK

TWITTER

On May 23 Pope Francis called for a “serious dialogue” to find a way out of the social crisis that began in Colombia on April 28 and defended “the right to peaceful protest”.



“The situation in Colombia continues to be worrying. On this solemnity of Pentecost, I pray that the beloved Colombian people know how to welcome (the Holy Spirit) so that, through a serious dialogue, they find fair solutions to the many problems they face, especially with regards to the poorest due to the pandemic” said Francis during the Angelus prayer on Sunday.



(Also could read: 'There were some indecent proposals... It was a painful situation': Karol G).



“#Letuspraytogether for the situation in Colombia, which continues to be worrying. I urge all people to avoid, for humanitarian reasons, violent behaviors towards the people who are exercising their right to peaceful protest” he said on his Twitter account.

#RecemosJuntos para la situación de Colombia, que sigue siendo preocupante. Exhorto a todas las personas a evitar, por razones humanitarias, conductas perjudiciales para la población en el ejercicio del derecho a la protesta pacífica. — Papa Francisco (@Pontifex_es) May 23, 2021

More news

Why do cats purr?

Interview with El 'Pibe' Valderrama: a colombian legend

David Beckham: a huge icon of the English team

Tendencias EL TIEMPO