Conozca el curioso concierto con distanciamiento social en Reino Unido

View this post on Instagram

Super excited for our shows this week!! The first events of their kind, we hope everybody is ready to enjoy responsibly. There are a few rules to follow to keep everyone safe. No moving between platforms/areas and please keep a safe distance when moving around to go to the toilet (bring a mask too). You can pre-order booze on the venue website and there will be hand sanitiser on points of entry. You’ll all be sent arrival times so please check your emails and get down nice n early. Doors 6pm Last entry 8pm @heidi_music_ 8pm @sam_fender 9pm See you soon x