Osadas escenas del ‘tarzán moderno’ con tigres sorprenden en TikTok

Beautiful white tiger cub. Tiger cubs in the USA are extremely rare,contrary to what animal extremist/ slacktivists would like for you to believe. Only a few litters of tigers are born each year in America. I think we may be the only place currently that you can meet and have contact with a tiger in the USA . Let me know if I have missed someplace. ✌🏻❤️ America has less than 1500 tigers many of which are held in substandard environments at Sanctuaries/Scamtuaries under false pretenses. 📷 @nickb_photos