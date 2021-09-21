What do Pablo Escobar's sons currently look like and do?

The late Colombian drug trafficker Pablo Escobar, founder, and top leader of the Medellin Cartel, died on December 2, 1993.



Almost 28 years after he was killed, some people wonder what happened to the two children he had with his wife Victoria Eugenia Henao Vallejo 'La Tata', whom the capo married when she was fifteen years old, in 1976 .



(You may be interested in: Pablo Escobar and the properties he had in Colombia and around the world).

Read all about what Juan Pablo Escobar Henao, 44, and Manuela Escobar Henao, 37, currently do:

(Read this: Five top places in Colombia to go on vacation).

Juan Pablo Escobar Henao

After realizing all the damage that his father caused to Colombia and the world, he decided to completely move away from the capo's illegal activities and violence.



According to what he himself has said on his Facebook account and in one of his books, when Escobar died he called journalist Yamid Amat, to tell him:



“I personally want to make it very clear that I will not avenge this. I will not avenge the death of my father because now the only thing that worries me is the future of my family. I will fight to move forward and educate ourselves in order to be good people and if I can do something so that there is peace, for ever and ever in this country, I will do it".



In that moment he decided to follow a different path. The Colombian authorities changed his birth name to Juan Sebastián Marroquin Santos, for security reasons and to remove the stigma that having the name of the famous drug trafficker could entail.



He is currently an architect, industrial designer, writer, pacifist, and public speaker in Argentina.

He has told the story of his father in different formats. Among these you can find the biographical documentary 'Pecados de mi padre' [My father’s sins] (2009), Pablo Escobar, mi padre: Las historias que no deberíamos saber' [Pablo Escobar, my father. The stories we shouldn’t know] (2014), and 'Pablo Escobar In Fraganti: Lo que mi padre nunca me contó' [Pablo Escobar In Fraganti: What my father never told me] (2016); and the documentary 'Escobar al descubierto' [Escobar Uncovered] (2017).



Today, he has two businesses in Argentina, an architecture studio called Box Arquitectura Latinoamericana and a clothing brand called Escobar Henao.

(We recommend: These are the best free courses from the top universities in the world).

The 44-year-old man is married and has a son named Juan Emilio. In his mission to carry a message of peace and non-violence, he has dedicated his life to public speaking around the world and give conferences where he talks about the terrible consequences of drug trafficking. He also has a YouTube channel where he spreads that message and shares unreleased audios and interviews.



On several occasions he has thanked his father for “showing me the path I shouldn’t take”. In the same way, he has written in his Instagram posts that he does not miss the “criminal”, but he does miss his father.

Manuela Escobar Henao

Manuela Escobar Henao, who was born on May 25, 1984, was only 9 years old when the drug trafficker Pablo Escobar died. Like Juan Pablo, she changed her name to Juana Manuela Marroquín Santos.



Manuela is currently 37 years old and apparently lives either in Palermo or in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Contrary to her brother, she has preferred to remain anonymous. She does not use social media and has walked away from her past. Therefore, not much is known about her life.



“My sister is NOT a public person, she enjoys her privacy and having the privilege of leading a normal life. She owes nothing to anyone and lives peacefully around us and those who love her. We respect her privacy” said her brother in an Instagram post when asked why Manuela had made the decision not to have contact with public opinion.

(You deserve it: The top places to live during retirement).

The writer José Alejandro Castaño, who lived with the Escobar family for years, released the book ‘Cierra los ojos princesa’ [Close your eyes princess], which talks about Manuela’s life.



In it, he describes her as someone with a melancholic personality, who went from being a girl who had everything to having to face several issues after her family was denied asylum in the United States and Germany after Escobar's death.





“Manuela’s drama began when her father died, and she had no way of understanding what was going on. She was too young to understand”, Says the writer, who in an interview said that, in fact, unable to rebuild her life, she apparently tried to commit suicide.



After her mother and brother were arrested in 1999 - when they were accused of money laundering and falsification of documents - Manuela fell into a terrible depression and had to seek psychological treatment. In fact, she dropped out of school and was homeschooled.



Here is one of her more recent pictures:

More english news

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Lionel Messi's discreet and amazing wife

Maluma, the 'pretty boy' who conquered the world

How much money does Pope Francis earn?

EL TIEMPO