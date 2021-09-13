Pablo Escobar and the properties he had in Colombia and around the world

Pablo Escobar was one of the most feared men in Colombia for many years, as he was the founder of the now-extinct Medellin cartel, one of the most violent criminal organizations in the country.



Over the years as his illegal business grew, Escobar accumulated huge amounts of money. Because of this, he spared no expense when it came to buying luxurious mansions.



See some of the properties the Colombian kingpin owned in the country and in other parts of the world before his death in December 1993.



Hacienda Napoles

The Hacienda Napoles was Escobar's most prized possession. Foto: EL TIEMPO - AFP

It was one of Escobar's best-known properties. Located in Puerto Triunfo, Antioquia, it has an estimated area of 3,000 hectares.



At the entrance he had a Piper plane which he used to take cocaine to the United States for the first time. Moreover, he brought various exotic species from the African savannah, which later caused some serious damage to the environment.



On the farm there were also buildings with dozens of rooms, roads, six swimming pools, 27 artificial lakes, its own gas station, an airstrip, heliports, hangars, etc.

some of the Hippos from Hacienda Napoles Foto: Guillermo Ossa. EL TIEMPO

It was valued at 4,500 million Colombian pesos in 1983. Moreover, it was the meeting spot for the leaders of the Medellín cartel, Gonzalo Rodríguez Gacha, Carlos Lehder, the Ochoa Vásquez Brothers, among others. He had many visitors, both related to his criminal activities and other who would go there on vacation.



The property was abandoned after the criminal’s death, and later there were a series of legal battles fought by National Government in an attempt to get the land back. Today, after a full remodeling it works as a theme park.



La Manuela

Finca la Manuela through time. Foto: CEET

Located in the municipality of El Peñol, Colombia, it was named after the capo's youngest daughter.



Construction began in 1980, at the peak of the criminal's darkest and most violent decade. Some of the most infamous events were, the murder of the Minister of Justice Rodrigo Lara (1984), the genocide of the 30 criminals who kidnapped Escobar's father (1984), the murder of Colonel Jaime Ramírez, who led the mission at 'Tranquilandia', the capo's cocaine laboratory (1986), and the vile murder of Guillermo Cano, director of 'El Espectador', a newspaper that denounced his criminal activities (1986).



Ruins of La Manuela, Pablo Escobar's estate. Foto: Guillermo Ossa. EL TIEMPO

La Manuela has eight hectares and is currently managed by the Mayor's Office of El Peñol.



Over the years the butler's house, the soccer field, a swimming pool, and the round structure have been kept in good condition. The building was attacked several times by the paramilitary group known as ‘Los Pepes’.

La Casa Rosada in Miami (USA)

The couple who bought it decided to demolish it in its entirety. Foto: EFE

This property was located in a privileged area of Miami Beach, United States, as it had a striking view of the sea and the perfect location to build a pier. However, of the house, acquired by Escobar in the 80s, there is nothing left but a memory.



As reported in ‘Infobae’, the mansion, located at 5860 North Bay Road, was seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in 1987.



Since then, it has made headlines because of its buyers. In 2014 it was acquired by Christian Berdouare, founder of the Chicken Kitchen restaurant chain, who demolished it in 2016 to search for the “hidden treasures”.



After that, Berdouare put the property up for sale, reaching an agreement in December 2020 with Jarett Posner, founder of BMC Investments, who paid $10.95 million for the land. Its new owner plans to build a mansion on the site.

Casa Magna (México)

One of Escobar’s most famous properties abroad is the ‘Casa Magna’, located between the beaches of Tulum, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo.



According to “Diario las Americas” the land where the mansion was built was given to Escobar by the drug trafficker Amado Carrillo Fuentes, better known as “The Lord of the Skies”.



As reported by the media, the land was worth approximately $17 million. Among the locals it was rumored that the construction, which began in 1992, belonged to Escobar, they even claimed that he would fly there to check on the construction’s progress.

It is worth remembering that in those days the drug trafficker had escaped from La Catedral prison, located in Antioquia, after being helped by various military personnel of the time.



According to 'Infobae', in 1997, the property was seized by the Mexican Prosecutor's Office and was abandoned. Six years later, the Insured Assets Administration Service acquired it. In 2005 it was transferred to the Amansala company, which enabled it as Casa Magna Amansala Eco Chic Resort, which operated until 2008.



Today it is a luxury hotel visited by tourists from all over the world who are eager to see the facilities, which once belonged to one of the most feared kingpins in the world.

