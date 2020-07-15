Niño héroe recibió ataque de un perro para salvar vida de su hermana

Como un héroe. Así han definido a Bridger Walker, de 6 años, quien salvó a su hermana menor del ataque de un perro.
El resultado no fue el mejor para el pequeño, pues resultó con una herida pronunciada en su cara, pero cumplió con su cometido: no permitir que le hicieran daño a su hermanita.
La historia fue dada a conocer por su tía, Nicole Noel Walker, en redes sociales y varios famosos se han pronunciado al respecto.
Según contó Nicole (Nikki) en su perfil de Instagram, los hechos ocurrieron el pasado 9 de julio en la ciudad de Cheyenne, estado de Wyoming (Estados Unidos).
Bridger y su hermanita se encontraban jugando afuera de su casa cuando un perro se acercó a ellos.
El pequeño se interpuso entre la niña y el animal y fue mordido y arañado varias veces en su cabeza y cara.
“Tras el ataque, se puso de pie, tomó a su hermanita de la mano y corrieron a resguardarse”, aseguró Nikki en su publicación.
Después, fue llevado de urgencias a un centro médico y recibió 90 puntos de sutura. El ataque afectó su frente, labios y su ojo y mejilla izquierdas, dejándole una herida pronunciada en el rostro.
La tía del menor contó que él les había dicho que defendió a su hermana porque “si alguien tuviera que morir, pensé que debería ser yo”.
“Actualmente, está en casa recuperándose. Sus heridas se ven mucho mejor y su humor y personalidad están intactos. Todavía no puede sonreír demasiado, pero está feliz”, agregó.
Sobre el perro que lo atacó, comentó que la familia no tiene ningún resentimiento hacia ellos.
“Son personas geniales y han sido muy amables con Bridger”, sostuvo.
En su publicación, Nikki comentó que “amamos a nuestro valiente y queremos que todos los demás superhéroes sepan sobre este último héroe que se unió a sus filas”.
Acto seguido, procedió a etiquetar a algunos actores que han encarnado a superhéroes en el cine, entre ellos Tom Holland (‘Hombre araña’), Chris Hemsworth (‘Thor’), Robert Downey Jr. (‘Iron Man’), Mark Ruffalo (‘Hulk’) y Chris Evans (‘Capitán América’), quienes le han enviado mensajes de cariño y apoyo.
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.” After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He’s in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can’t smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I’d also like to mention here that the dog’s owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and—if anything—there’s only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we’re blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger’s receiving. I’ve had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger’s family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I’m going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone’s kindness has meant so much to us. I’m trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here’s the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
“Realmente respeto y admiro tu valentía y tu corazón. La verdadera valentía no es dominar a las personas o luchar contra ellas, es saber lo que es correcto y hacerlo incluso cuando pueda terminar lastimándote de alguna manera”, comentó Ruffalo.
Otra personalidad que opinó al respecto fue la actriz Anne Hathaway, quien publicó en Instagram: "No soy un vengador (haciendo referencia a ‘Avengers’), pero conozco a un superhéroe cuando lo veo. Espero ser la mitad de valiente en mi vida que tú en la tuya, Bridger".
“Niño valiente”, “héroe”, “puedes medir la altura, pero no puedes medir el corazón, héroe”, “verdaderamente emocionante” han sido otros de los comentarios para el menor.
Sobre Bridger se sabe que tiene otros dos hermanos además de la pequeña a quien salvó: otra niña y otro niño. También que, a su corta edad, ya entrena jiu jitsu y es un fanático de la ciencia y la geología.
“Se ha ganado el título de campeón indiscutible en nuestra casa”, afirmó su padre, Robert Walker.
