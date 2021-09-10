Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Lionel Messi's discreet and amazing wife

Many people may wonder who is that petite beloved woman who has always wanted to have a low profile behind the figure of Lionel Messi. The argentine Antonela Roccuzzo was on top of everything during her husband’s farewell from Barcelona. For example, the 33-year-old woman was seen giving a handkerchief to her husband so he could wipe his tears.



Antonela, who has been the soccer player’s rock, prefers to go unnoticed and refrains from trying to be a celebrity or an influencer, something that can be quite difficult given that she is married to one of the most famous athletes in the world.



Lio and Antonela met when he was 9 and she was 8. Antonela's cousin helped with the encounter when he took his teammate on vacation with his family. It was love at first sight and the rest is history.

Antonela was born in 1988 into a family that owns the 'Único' supermarket chain in Rosario (Argentina). Unlike her husband, she comes from a wealthy family, since the small store that her grandmother opened is today one of the most influential businesses in the region.

A loyal and friendly hand

As a child she practiced rhythmic gymnastics. She devoted five years of her life to the sport, training four days a week at the Gymnastics and Fencing Club of Rosario.



Moreover, she has always been modest, despite the fact that at one point she had more than 4 million followers on her Instagram account, which she closed for a while. She later reopened it and today she has more than 16 million followers. Furthermore, she has three children with Messi: Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, ages 8, 5, and 3 years old respectively.



After the birth of her first child, Antonela decided to open a children's fashion brand, Enfans, with her cousin. Other members of her family have also joined to support the growing company.



Another interesting fact is that the successful businesswoman did not finish either of the two careers that she began to study in Argentina, first dentistry and then journalism. Today, she is focused on learning English.



Moreover, Messi and Antonela kept their relationship a secret during a few years, until 2009, when Lio admitted he had a girlfriend. The following year Antonela was introduced to the world during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.



They married in 2017, on July 30, at a wedding in Rosario, which had more than 250 guests.



Today, she is happy to join her husband in Paris where she hopes they can write another great chapter in their love story and family life.

