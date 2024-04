Layka, la perrita del Ejército de Estados Unidos que participó en la guerra de Afganistán

We will be at the Layka statue unveiling in Savannah, GA on October 25th at the Hunter Army Airfield. We'll be filming the unveiling by famed artist Lena Toritch, and interviewing her for The War Dog’s Story! #TheWarDogsStory #WarDogs #GivingAVoiceToTheVoiceless #LenaToritch pic.twitter.com/XjWP72jlN7