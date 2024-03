Conozca la tortuga gigante amazónica de 40.000 años descubierta por investigadores

📣 Introducing a #newspecies of giant #turtle from the late Pleistocene, described by researchers led by @GSFerreiraBio of @Senckenberg & @uni_tue.

Peltocephalus maturin comes from the Brazilian Amazon & is one of the world's largest freshwater turtles.👉https://t.co/kL48hEQxIh pic.twitter.com/csBpzvizDW