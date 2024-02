Hospital emplea a perritos como apoyo emocional para niños en tratamiento

Magnus and I recently went on a therapy visit to our local hospital and were able to film certain parts of the visit to share with you. We have been a certified pet therapy team since February 2018 and focus mainly on hospitals, visiting terminally and critically children and adults, patients in the trauma ICU, as well as the amazing hospital staff. We also visit children in community crises centers, seniors in nursing homes, students at universities, and children in schools with emotional issues and learning disabilities. As a therapy team, our goal is to help advance the physical, emotional, and social well-being of others through the use of animal-assisted interactions. The impact is difficult to quantify, but incredibly rewarding. We have received countless requests to film Magnus on therapy visits but due to HIPPA laws and privacy rights, it’s not easy getting clearance to record. Please let us know if you would like us to share more therapy visits at hospitals and other locations.