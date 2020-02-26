‘Fui violada, drogada y secuestrada’: duro relato de la cantante Duffy

La cantante británica Aimee Duffy, conocida por sus fanáticos únicamente por su apellido, ya llevaba mucho tiempo fuera de al vida pública. Ahora se supo el por qué de esa ausencia a través de una publicación en la cuenta de Instagram de la artista, en la que ella misma asegura que fue violada, drogada y secuestrada.
La imagen es una fotografía de ella a blanco y negro con las manos en los bolsillos y mirando hacia el suelo. En el escrito, la cantante explicó que no sabe qué fue lo que la impulsó a hablar ahora, pero que se siente bien y que prefirió hacerlo por escrito para que sus seguidores no percibieran la tristeza en sus ojos al hablar de la situación.
"Fui violada, drogada y secuestrada durante algunos días", dijo Duffy. "Por supuesto que sobreviví. La recuperación tomó tiempo", agregó.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
La mujer, de 35 años, explicó que publicará una entrevista hablada en los próximos días y espera responder varias preguntas.
Al finalizar se refirió a sus seguidores con una petición: "Por favor, respeten que este es un movimiento gentil para mí, y no quiero ninguna intrusión en mi familia", dijo. "Por favor, apóyenme para que sea una experiencia positiva".
En diciembre de 2019, Duffy llamó la atención de sus seguidores al publicar una fotografía en su red social con una línea de texto simple: "2020", lo que para muchos sugirió su regreso después de su último lanzamiento de un disco en 2010.
Una de sus fans respondió el mensaje de la artista: "Esto no es lo que esperaba leer después de todos estos años preguntándome y extrañando a uno de mis artistas y personas favoritos", comentó una fan en su publicación. "¡Lo siento mucho! ¡Pero sé que sanarás y volverás más fuerte que nunca!".
TENDENCIAS EL TIEMPO