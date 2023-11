Esta es la 'Torre del silencio': la edificación construida para ‘la muerte’ en Bogotá

16 Towers by Eduardo Ramirez Villamizar - 5.35 x 7.35 x 7.35 m. 1973, concrete Eastern part of the National Park.



The work is the total expression of geometric abstraction.



