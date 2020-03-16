Conor McGregor reflexiona sobre el Covid-19 y aclara muerte de su tía

El pasado catorce de marzo el reconocido deportista Conor McGregor realizó una publicación en Instagram en la que hacía un llamado frente a lo que estaba sucediendo en el mundo con el coronavirus. Además, junto a varias fotos familiares compartió con sus seguidores la noticia de la muerte de su tía dando a entender que la mujer habría muerto por el brote del virus en Irlanda.
En el mensaje resaltaba la belleza de este país y reflexionaba sobre todas las enseñanzas que quedarían tras el brote de esta epidemia. "Los buenos hábitos que ahora habremos adquirido de este salvaje ataque del covid-19 nos harán demasiado fuertes en el futuro. Higiene de manos. Tocando la propia higiene facial. Limpieza a fondo constante de las áreas manipuladas. Algo que realmente deberíamos estar haciendo todos de todos modos" afirmó.
También contó que muchas veces prefería que sus fans se le acercaran y le estrecharan la mano antes que tomarse una foto, era algo que realmente le gustaba, pero que tras la situación que se está viviendo a nivel mundial, se dio cuenta que era una actitud un poco descuidada, mas aún teniendo en cuenta que después sus manos tocaba su cara e inclusos su cuerpo si estaba en entrenamiento.
"Manténgase vigilantes con nuestra propia higiene personal. Y nuestro espacio personal" continuó.
Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherfucker now. Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all ❤️ We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting. ... These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid fucking virus. What the fuck is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank fuck! Lord thank you 🙏 Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you
La aclaración
En seguida, el deportista de 31 años relató que las imágenes que estaba compartiendo junto a la publicación eran de días anteriores cuando se preparaba para anunciar la donación de un millón de dólares a una fundación a través de una emisora radial en Dublín, Irlanda.
"¡Un gran día! Un día orgulloso, traje a mi familia conmigo al estudio. Sentado en la silla a punto de transmitir en vivo a todos los programas de entrevistas matutinos de los EE. UU., recibo una llamada telefónica que me dice que mi encantadora tía Anne había fallecido" escribió.
Mensaje que dio a entender que la mujer habría fallecido por causa del Coronavirus, entre otras cosas, porque concluyó con la frase: "Este estúpido maldito virus. ¿Qué diablos está pasando?".
Tras la publicación, los mensajes de apoyo para McGregor por parte de su seguidores no se hicieron esperar. Pero unas horas después, el deportista agradeció las expresiones de cariño y junto a una imagen de él cuando niño junto a su tía aclaró que el fallecimiento de la mujer no se había dado por el virus.
"Estoy agradecido por los amables deseos y simpatía por el fallecimiento de mi tía.
Quiero aclarar que se ha confirmado que no fue víctima de coronavirus" aseguró.
I am grateful for the kind wishes and sympathy for my Auntie’s passing. I want to clear up that it has been confirmed she was not a victim of coronavirus. As we prepare for her funeral I know that many of us will confront the virus in the weeks ahead As I gather with my family I ask you all to make an extra effort to be there for friends and family during the stressful days ahead And from my family, thank you for your support at this sad time ❤️ 🙏
Así mismo, relató que su familia se está preparando para el funeral y le pidió a sus seguidores que se mantengan fuertes y unidos frente a los días que se avecinan.
"Mientras me reúno con mi familia, les pido a todos que hagan un esfuerzo adicional para estar allí para amigos y familiares durante los días estresantes que se avecinan.
Y de mi familia, gracias por su apoyo en este momento triste" concluyó.
