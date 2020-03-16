Conor McGregor reflexiona sobre el Covid-19 y aclara muerte de su tía

El pasado catorce de marzo el reconocido deportista Conor McGregor realizó una publicación en Instagram en la que hacía un llamado frente a lo que estaba sucediendo en el mundo con el coronavirus. Además, junto a varias fotos familiares compartió con sus seguidores la noticia de la muerte de su tía dando a entender que la mujer habría muerto por el brote del virus en Irlanda.

En el mensaje resaltaba la belleza de este país y reflexionaba sobre todas las enseñanzas que quedarían tras el brote de esta epidemia. "Los buenos hábitos que ahora habremos adquirido de este salvaje ataque del covid-19 nos harán demasiado fuertes en el futuro. Higiene de manos. Tocando la propia higiene facial. Limpieza a fondo constante de las áreas manipuladas. Algo que realmente deberíamos estar haciendo todos de todos modos" afirmó.



También contó que muchas veces prefería que sus fans se le acercaran y le estrecharan la mano antes que tomarse una foto, era algo que realmente le gustaba, pero que tras la situación que se está viviendo a nivel mundial, se dio cuenta que era una actitud un poco descuidada, mas aún teniendo en cuenta que después sus manos tocaba su cara e inclusos su cuerpo si estaba en entrenamiento.



"Manténgase vigilantes con nuestra propia higiene personal. Y nuestro espacio personal" continuó.



En seguida, el deportista de 31 años relató que las imágenes que estaba compartiendo junto a la publicación eran de días anteriores cuando se preparaba para anunciar la donación de un millón de dólares a una fundación a través de una emisora radial en Dublín, Irlanda.



"¡Un gran día! Un día orgulloso, traje a mi familia conmigo al estudio. Sentado en la silla a punto de transmitir en vivo a todos los programas de entrevistas matutinos de los EE. UU., recibo una llamada telefónica que me dice que mi encantadora tía Anne había fallecido" escribió.



Mensaje que dio a entender que la mujer habría fallecido por causa del Coronavirus, entre otras cosas, porque concluyó con la frase: "Este estúpido maldito virus. ¿Qué diablos está pasando?".

La aclaración

Tras la publicación, los mensajes de apoyo para McGregor por parte de su seguidores no se hicieron esperar. Pero unas horas después, el deportista agradeció las expresiones de cariño y junto a una imagen de él cuando niño junto a su tía aclaró que el fallecimiento de la mujer no se había dado por el virus.



"Estoy agradecido por los amables deseos y simpatía por el fallecimiento de mi tía.

Quiero aclarar que se ha confirmado que no fue víctima de coronavirus" aseguró.

Así mismo, relató que su familia se está preparando para el funeral y le pidió a sus seguidores que se mantengan fuertes y unidos frente a los días que se avecinan.



"Mientras me reúno con mi familia, les pido a todos que hagan un esfuerzo adicional para estar allí para amigos y familiares durante los días estresantes que se avecinan.

Y de mi familia, gracias por su apoyo en este momento triste" concluyó.



