Encuentran enorme diamante en mina de África

Lucara has entered into an agreement with @LouisVuitton & HB Antwerp for the purpose of collaborating on the planning, cutting and polishing of the exceptional, 549-carat white gem diamond referred to as "Sethunya" meaning "Flower" in Setswana.



Read more: https://t.co/VVPo4hFRRC pic.twitter.com/zfqg34ac2w