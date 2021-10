Modelo Emily Ratajkowski denuncia a Robin Thicke por acoso sexual

✨"Nuanced...Engaging...A refreshingly candid, fearless look into a model's body of work and its impact on her identity and politics."—@KirkusReviews on MY BODY by @emrata✨



✨On sale 11/9 from @MetropolitanBks! https://t.co/TQQanzokzP✨ pic.twitter.com/cjjNsIntcv