Científicos emocionados: descubren primer arco iris en un planeta fuera del Sistema Solar

🆕 Have astronomers detected the first ever extrasolar ‘glory’?



🌈 Potential signs of the rainbow-like ‘glory effect’ have been detected on a hellish planet outside our Solar System.



🤝 The team used data from @ESA_CHEOPS & other missions 👉 https://t.co/hSQ8XKoEeW pic.twitter.com/wXXQRcUrJN