Brad Pitt sues Angelina Jolie over sale of stake in French vineyard Chateau Miraval to Russian oligarch | Ents & Arts News - https://t.co/k0ZMMSqFYB{



Brad Pitt is suing ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stake in their co-owned French vineyard, where they we... pic.twitter.com/jMoVQ9mkfW