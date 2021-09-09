What TV shows does Bill Gates watch?

During a conversation with Andrew Ross Sorkin on Clubhouse, Bill Gates talked about his recommended tv shows, which are available on Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+.



“I don't usually do that (watch series and lose track of time), but they make it easy for you. You sit down, watch, and suddenly the next episode is ready”, said the founder of Microsoft. Moreover, he mentioned his top three series.



(We recommend: These are the best free courses from the top universities in the world).

Lupin

Omar Sy in the second season is more risky and, at the same time ,vulnerable. Foto: Netflix

The first ten episodes of Lupin are available on Netflix since January 8. It is a French series inspired by the character Arsène Lupine, from Maurice Leblanc’s novels.



In the film, the main character, Assane Diop, carries out a series of robberies while seeking to avenge his father.

(You deserve it: The top places to live during retirement).

The Americans

The Americans. La serie de Fox estrenó su última temporada el 28 de marzo para despedir este drama sobre la Guerra Fría. Foto: imDb

The Americans is available on Amazon Prime. It is a drama series set during the Cold War and tells the story of Soviet spies infiltrating the United States.

(Be carefully: These are the countries currently requesting a covid passport).

Modern Family

After 11 seasons, the series' actors have changed dramatically. Foto: Screenshot

Finally, another one of Bill Gates' favorites is Modern Family, which initially aired on television and is now available on Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Prime.



Modern Family tells the story of three North American families. It ended after 11 seasons and the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara was one of the main characters.



(It's incredible: How much money does Pope Francis make?).

