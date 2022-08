The Return of Swamp Thing, directed by Jim Wynorski from a screenplay by Neil Cuthbert and Grant Morris and starring Louis Jourdan, Heather Locklear, Sarah Douglas, Dick Durock, Ace Mask, Monique Gabrielle and Daniel Emery Taylor, was released on this day in 1989 (USA) 🎬 pic.twitter.com/MEuh2M0XpG