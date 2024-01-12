Ariana Grande lanzó 'Yes, and?', su primera canción en tres años

Ariana Grande regresó a la música. El viernes 12 de enero, la estrella del pop regresó con su nuevo sencillo 'Sí, y?'. La canción sirve como la primera muestra del próximo álbum de Grande, que sería el séptimo.

Inspirada en la producción de dance-pop de finales de los años 80, la pegajosa pista se ve realzada por la inquebrantable confianza de Ariana Grande y su comodidad en su propia piel.



El mensaje general es alto y claro: ha leído los comentarios, y no va a aceptar críticas de nadie.



"Estoy tan harta de preocuparme por lo que piensas. No, no me esconderé debajo de tus propias proyecciones ni cambiaré mi vida más auténtica", canta con un tono suave y armonioso.



Y más tarde, durante un interludio hablado, incluso declara: "Tu energía es tuya y la mía es mía, lo mío es mío".



Y aunque su mensaje es firme, la producción optimista y retro es menos seria, ayudando a reforzar la actitud relajada y despreocupada de Grande.



Escrita y producida por la estrella del pop junto a Max Martin e Ilya Salmanzadeh, y grabada en la ciudad de Nueva York, el coro contundente y estimulante es perfecto para una pista de baile, incluso hay elementos que recuerdan a 'Vogue' de Madonna, lo cual podría ser un adelanto del sonido general del álbum.

Letra de 'yes, and?'

El jueves 11 de enero, Grande lanzó un clip adelanto del video de la canción.



Se abrió con una mano sosteniendo una tarjeta roja que decía 'AG7'. El otro lado de la tarjeta decía: "Tu presencia ha sido exclusivamente solicitada".



El clip luego muestra a varias voces diciendo cosas como: "You know, I think I liked her better when her ponytail was a few centimeters higher"; "I mean, who cares if she’s happy? I don’t want happy. I want Ari."; y "Well, I read it on the Internet, so it must be true!".



'Yes, and?' es una respuesta directa a tales críticas. Y, en el típico estilo de Ariana, se inclina hacia una de sus mayores fortalezas: ser dulce.



Esta es la letra de la canción:

In case you haven't noticed

Well, everybody's tired

And healing from somebody

Or something we don't see just right



Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like



Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and?



Now I'm so done with caring

What you think, no, I won't hide

Underneath your own projections

Or change my most authentic life



Boy, come on, put your lipstick on

(No one can tell you nothing)

Come on and walk this way through the fire

(Don't care what's on their mind)

And if you find yourself in a dark situation

Just turn on your light and be like



Yes, and?

Say that shit with your chest and

Be your own fucking best friend

Say that shit with your chest

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)



My tongue is sacred, I speak upon what I like

Protected, sexy, discerning with my time (my time)

Your energy is yours and mine is mine (it's mine, it's mine)

What's mine is mine



My face is sitting

I don't need no disguise (I don't need no disguise)

Don't comment on my body, do not reply

Your business is yours and mine is mine

Why do you care so much whose I ride?

Why?



Yes, and? (Yes, and?)

Say that shit with your chest and (say that shit with your chest)

Be your own fucking best friend (oh, be your own, be your own)

Say that shit with your chest (say that shit with your chest, baby)

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and?



Yes, and? (Ooh)

Say that shit with your chest (ooh) and

Be your own fucking best (be your own) friend

Say that shit with your chest (mmm, mmm)

Keep moving like: What's next?

Yes, and? (Yeah)

