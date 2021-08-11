Who is Valentina Ferrer, J Balvin’s girlfriend?

In 2017, when J Balvin asked her to be the star of the video ‘Sigo Extrañándote’ ['I'm still missing you'], she thought it was “just another job”. She didn't know that the Colombian was –and still is– one of the “masters” of reggaeton. She liked the classics, Zion and Lennox, Daddy Yankee, and Tego Calderón.



She remembers that when she received Balvin's offer, she had already traveled to Colombia for a photoshoot with Leonisa. She accepted, flew to the country, and recorded the video. However, despite what she first thought, it was more than a job.



Ferrer's life was much closer to beauty pageants than to reggaeton and music videos. In 2013 she was focused on becoming a beauty queen, because that was her plan to live in the United States. One of the makeup artists at the Miami Swim Week, where she accidentally ended up modeling swimsuits, told her that she would get a resident visa “if she did press as Miss Argentina”.

She was crowned 'Miss Argentina'in 2014 Foto: Authorized file - Laura Bárcenas / Fernanda Lascurain

In 2014, even though all she knew about beauty pageants as a 20-year-old girl from Villa Carlos Paz (a town an hour away from Córdoba, Argentina) was what she saw in the film 'Miss Congeniality', and one of her greatest talents was sports, she made it to the top ten in Miss Universe.



She was so talented in sports that she amazed everyone when, in the middle of the contest, made three three-pointer shots at the Miami Heat stadium, wearing shorts, a basketball jersey, and a white band that accredited her as Miss Argentina.



EL TIEMPO spoke with her recently and this is what she told us about her fame and success.

How did you end up starring on the video for 'Sigo Extrañándote’?

José asked me to be part of the video, but I didn't know him. When they told me what the story of the video was, I said “it's fine. It's like making a drama movie”, you get into the role, act it out, enjoy it, and that's it.

Tell us about the time you were asked to represent Argentina in Miss Universe?

No, I wasn’t asked to do it. At Swim Week I realized that I wanted to stay and live in the United States and one of the makeup artists, who was Venezuelan, explained to me how visas worked. I speak three languages: English, Portuguese, and Spanish, and she asked me: why have you never applied to be in a Beauty Pageant?” I went back to Argentina and told my mother, “Mom, I'm going to apply to Miss Universe” (laughs). Then, I went to the sign-up office. Registrations were closed and I told them, “You must sign me up because I want to win this more than you do”.



What was the most overwhelming thing about the whole experience?

I learned a lot about how they (the contestants) take care of themselves and about their preparation. I was blown away by all the contestants and, especially, by Miss Colombia and Miss Venezuela. They were impressive. It was as if they were riding a Ferrari and I was in a broken local bus, one of those that stops everywhere (laughs). In other words, it is a world of its own, like soccer in Argentina, I was shocked.

And while you were there, what shocked you the most?

One of the contestants received some shots to lose weight and she was just a girl... Obviously we threw them away. Also, all the time her coach kept calling her “fat, fat, fat” and I couldn't believe it. I took her under my wing, as a little sister because I felt so angry with that whole situation.

Like J Balvin, she sees sport as a form of meditation. Foto: Instagram: @valentinaferrerofficial

One of your passions has been the sports, tell us about it.

Sports are like my form of meditation. For example, going for a walk is like meditating for me... and it's not because I think ‘oh, I have to lose weight’ no, it’s not that. It is good for my soul to walk, play basketball, or hike a mountain.

What do you think of beauty? Do you think it is an imposed standard?

It is a concept that has changed over time. We know that beauty is inside each person. In my work, however, I have to be objective, I can’t go to a photoshoot and simply say “I’m beautiful on the inside” because it doesn’t work like that. In this line of work, we have to be objective, but beauty is relative, it is in the eye of the beholder.

Have you ever been rejected due to some physical issue?

I was taken out of a makeup commercial once (which paid really well), because of two pimples.

Were you angry or frustrated?

I had just started modeling, I was 21 or 22 years old, and I laughed. I felt it was very silly to feel bad because they didn’t hire me because of two pimples. On the contrary, I was embarrassed for them to even talk about it.

In a Miss Universe video, you mentioned that at 18 you realized that your family didn’t have much money. Did that shape your mindset?

The truth is that rather than poor, they are from the countryside. I am grateful that I grew up the way I did. Now I truly know what the important things are. Of course, something that happened every time, because I’m kind of clumsy, is that I only had one pair of sneakers per year, and they would get holes but that is not important. I was happy with nothing, because I had everything.

What about the reggaeton world? Is it as wonderful as it looks?

I think I’m not the one to ask because I’ve never been truly interested in it. I think it’s like modeling, but obviously with lots of 'marketing' around it. I love the music, enjoy the concerts, and admire my partner very much for what he does, but I am not someone who always wanted to be part of all of this.

