El cine despide a Sue Lyon, la 'Lolita' de Kubrick

Lolita (1962). The iconic heart-shaped sunglasses which Lolita wears, appear only in publicity photos, as well as the soundtrack album's cover, taken by Bert Stern; Lolita wears cat's eye sunglasses in the film. Stanley Kubrick spotted Sue Lyon on Letter to Loretta (1953). He reasoned her physical maturity would make Lolita seem older. She was 15 when the film was shot and 16 when it was released. Sue Lyon did not attend the New York premiere in June '62, as she was too young to see the film. However, she was allowed to attend the London premiere at the Columbia Theatre, in September. #oldhollywood #sueLyon #JamesMason