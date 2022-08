Up next we have @Claptone_'s remix of Rune's iconic 'Calabria' 🎷



This groovy rework has been dominating Ibiza dance floors since it drops 🕺



Find this in our 'Most Rated Ibiza 2022' compilation: https://t.co/o0LckOSSD7 pic.twitter.com/RQHRw4mZvu