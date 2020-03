Protagonista de Jurassic Park divierte por redes, en cuarenta

View this post on Instagram

I can only apologise to Tom Yorke et al for murdering I song I love. But here goes nothing. I don’t know about you , but I’m finding keeping in touch face to face on FaceTime with family and friends a great comfort and a lot of fun too . I’m in Australia for the duration it seems - so staying in touch with the farm, with the family , and friends scattered around the world is really important . And having a laugh of course . Separation is hard , and throwing your arms around people would be great , but unfortunately the last thing we should be doing right now. Anyway - stay well , stay in touch , stay careful, and stay optimistic !