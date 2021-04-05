Las producciones que le dicen adiós a Netflix en abril del 2021

Las producciones que le dicen adiós a Netflix en abril del 2021

Algunas ya no están desde el primero de abril, otras están por desaparecer de la plataforma.

La Roca películas 3

Varias de las películas de la saga de Rápidos y furiosos salen de la plataforma de Netflix en este mes. 

Foto:

Universal Pictures

Por: REDACCIÓN EL TIEMPO
05 de abril 2021 , 07:56 a. m.

Así como el público de las plataformas de streaming está pendiente de conocer las novedades que tendrá a su disposición, también le importa saber qué series y películas se despiden, por si queda alguna pendiente y aún hay tiempo para verlas. 

El listado de las películas que se despidieron de Netflix en abril de 2021 es extensa. Algunas ya salieron desde el día primero. Otras están por salir en diferentes fechas. Estas son las que dejaron la plataforma líder este mes en Netflix Latinoamérica.

1o. de abril
A Man Called God
Cain and Abel
Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer
Born to be Free
Operation Odessa
The Search for Life
Una
The Aerial
Battle: Los Angeles
I Am Maris
the Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion
The Spy Who Fell To Earth

Sinister Circle
JingleKids
Bala Loca
Acts of Violence
Socha Na Tha
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast and Furious
Fast Five
Fast and Furious 6
Furious 7
Amityville: The Awakening
La Valija de Benavidez
The Condemned 2
De Sicario a Youtuber
El dictador
The Girl Who Leapt Though Time
The Intern
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

War of the Worlds
Random Hearts
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary 2
Operation Red Sea
The Negotiation
My Best Friend
Monstrum
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
The Manchurian Candidate
Live by Night

Las que se irán durante el resto del  mes:

Horror Story (2/4)
Azhar (2/4)
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (5/4)
Angel Eyes (5/4)
Psiconautas (15/4)
Wild Kratts (16/4)
Muderous Affairs (17/4)
Jeopardy! (18/4)
Dark Net (24/4)
Rica, famosa, Latina (26/4)

REDACCIÓN DE CULTURA

