Las producciones que le dicen adiós a Netflix en abril del 2021

Encuentra la validación de El Cazamentiras al final de la noticia.
Por:REDACCIÓN EL TIEMPO
05 de abril 2021 , 07:56 a. m.
Así como el público de las plataformas de streaming está pendiente de conocer las novedades que tendrá a su disposición, también le importa saber qué series y películas se despiden, por si queda alguna pendiente y aún hay tiempo para verlas.
El listado de las películas que se despidieron de Netflix en abril de 2021 es extensa. Algunas ya salieron desde el día primero. Otras están por salir en diferentes fechas. Estas son las que dejaron la plataforma líder este mes en Netflix Latinoamérica.
1o. de abril A Man Called God Cain and Abel Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer Born to be Free Operation Odessa The Search for Life Una The Aerial Battle: Los Angeles I Am Maris the Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion The Spy Who Fell To Earth
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift Fast and Furious Fast Five Fast and Furious 6 Furious 7 Amityville: The Awakening La Valija de Benavidez The Condemned 2 De Sicario a Youtuber El dictador The Girl Who Leapt Though Time The Intern Journey to the Center of the Earth Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
War of the Worlds Random Hearts Pet Sematary Pet Sematary 2 Operation Red Sea The Negotiation My Best Friend Monstrum Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous The Manchurian Candidate Live by Night
Las que se irán durante el resto del mes: Horror Story (2/4) Azhar (2/4) Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (5/4) Angel Eyes (5/4) Psiconautas (15/4) Wild Kratts (16/4) Muderous Affairs (17/4) Jeopardy! (18/4) Dark Net (24/4) Rica, famosa, Latina (26/4)
REDACCIÓN DE CULTURA
Descarga la app El Tiempo
Noticias de Colombia y el mundo al instante: Personaliza, descubre e infórmate.