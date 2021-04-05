Las producciones que le dicen adiós a Netflix en abril del 2021

Así como el público de las plataformas de streaming está pendiente de conocer las novedades que tendrá a su disposición, también le importa saber qué series y películas se despiden, por si queda alguna pendiente y aún hay tiempo para verlas.

El listado de las películas que se despidieron de Netflix en abril de 2021 es extensa. Algunas ya salieron desde el día primero. Otras están por salir en diferentes fechas. Estas son las que dejaron la plataforma líder este mes en Netflix Latinoamérica.

1o. de abril

A Man Called God

Cain and Abel

Jeremy Scott: The People’s Designer

Born to be Free

Operation Odessa

The Search for Life

Una

The Aerial

Battle: Los Angeles

I Am Maris

the Witch: Part 1 - The Subversion

The Spy Who Fell To Earth



Sinister Circle

JingleKids

Bala Loca

Acts of Violence

Socha Na Tha

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Fast and Furious 6

Furious 7

Amityville: The Awakening

La Valija de Benavidez

The Condemned 2

De Sicario a Youtuber

El dictador

The Girl Who Leapt Though Time

The Intern

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

War of the Worlds

Random Hearts

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary 2

Operation Red Sea

The Negotiation

My Best Friend

Monstrum

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

The Manchurian Candidate

Live by Night

Las que se irán durante el resto del mes:



Horror Story (2/4)

Azhar (2/4)

Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall (5/4)

Angel Eyes (5/4)

Psiconautas (15/4)

Wild Kratts (16/4)

Muderous Affairs (17/4)

Jeopardy! (18/4)

Dark Net (24/4)

Rica, famosa, Latina (26/4)

REDACCIÓN DE CULTURA