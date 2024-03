La gala de los Óscar logra la mayor audiencia televisiva desde 2020

Los Angeles (United States), 10/03/2024.- Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Poor Things,' holds her Oscar in the press room during the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, USA, 10 March 2024. The Oscars are presented for outstanding individual or collective efforts in filmmaking in 23 categories. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Foto:EFE