Kirstie Alley passed away at the age 71 on December 5, 2022. She was known as Baby Mammoth in Season 7 of "The Masked Singer". Rest In Peace, Kirstie Alley, you will always be remembered and never forgotten... 😔🪦💐 #kirstiealley #ripkirstiealley #themaskedsinger #babymammoth pic.twitter.com/R3YqAYFgtJ