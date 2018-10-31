Jennifer López enloqueció a sus fanáticos en Instagram

La actriz y cantante subió una foto sensual en su cuenta de la red social. 

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez será la portada de la revista 'Instyle'l 'I Like It'.

Foto:

Instagram: jlo

31 de octubre 2018 , 05:36 p.m.

La revista Instyle reveló la fotografía en la que la actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez (49 años) será la portada de la publicación.

 La imagen ha causado impacto, ya que muestra a una hermosa y semidesnuda López desbordada en sensualidad. 


La foto impacto a sus más de 80 millones de seguidores de Instagram, red social en la que la artista decidió compartirla.

La cantante revela sus curvas con un diseño verde de Valentino.  “Nunca reparé en lo que estaba haciendo. Simplemente, estaba siendo yo misma. En mi familia, las curvas eran glorificadas y parte de la cultura”, explicó en Instagram.

CULTURA EL TIEMPO
@CulturaET

