Jennifer López enloqueció a sus fanáticos en Instagram

La revista Instyle reveló la fotografía en la que la actriz y cantante Jennifer Lopez (49 años) será la portada de la publicación.
La imagen ha causado impacto, ya que muestra a una hermosa y semidesnuda López desbordada en sensualidad.
@JLo was a forerunner in the trend of embracing curvier body types, but she insists that body image isn’t something she ever thought much about. “I didn’t realize what I was doing — I was just being myself. In my family, curves were glorified and part of the culture. It was just like ‘Jennifer has a big butt, and it’s good.’” Not only good, but also culture-changing. She says her friend @KimKardashian once told her that she wore a “What would J.Lo do?” bracelet! 🔥Read the full profile at the link in bio. I Photographed by @Anthony.Maule; Styled by @JuliePelipas
La foto impacto a sus más de 80 millones de seguidores de Instagram, red social en la que la artista decidió compartirla.
La cantante revela sus curvas con un diseño verde de Valentino. “Nunca reparé en lo que estaba haciendo. Simplemente, estaba siendo yo misma. En mi familia, las curvas eran glorificadas y parte de la cultura”, explicó en Instagram.
