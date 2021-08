Cowboy Bebop en Netflix: Así son las primeras imágenes del live action

what you need to know about COWBOY BEBOP



🚀 based on the beloved 1998 anime

🚀 stars John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda

🚀 original score composed by icon Yoko Kanno

🚀 consulted on by original director Shinichirō Watanabe

🚀 debuts on Netflix globally on Nov. 19th pic.twitter.com/AY1YgJ3CUH