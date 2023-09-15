EL TIEMPO has confirmed that Fernando Botero has passed away. The Antioquian artist is the greatest Colombian artist of all time.



The initial report of his passing was provided by 'W Radio'. The Colombian artist passed away at the age of 91 after experiencing health complications for several days.

Botero, born in Medellin, shattered all records in the art world, with exhibitions drawing enormous crowds such as 300,000 people at the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico or 155,000 at the Museum of Fine Arts in Bilbao.



Botero's work is immortal. He was the one who brought Colombian art to the world's most prestigious stages. In fact, his sculptures grace important locations in the United States and France.



Botero's importance is such that all of his works, whether paintings or large sculptures, are scattered throughout major capitals. For example, 'El pene de su Adán' is displayed at the Time Warner Center, while his voluptuous maiden rests in Cartagena.



In his hometown of Medellin, there is a gigantic park where tourists come to take photos with his sculptures. And in Bogota, there is a museum dedicated to him and his art.

What do we know about the death of Fernando Botero?

Botero died at age of 91. Foto: Shutterstock

According to reports by EL TIEMPO and 'W Radio', the legendary Fernando Botero passed away at his home in the principality of Monaco on Friday, September 15, 2023.



Close sources to the painter told EL TIEMPO that he had been experiencing health issues that kept him hospitalized for several days, but he himself requested to be transferred to his home to spend his final moments.



'W Radio' reported that the ailment that afflicted Botero in his last days was pneumonia.

The Significance of Fernando Botero



Maestro Fernando Botero Angulo was the second of three children born to David Botero Mejía and Flora Angulo Jaramillo. The great Colombian artist was born in 1932.

El maestro Fernando Botero en su sitio de trabajo mientras realiza dibujos de la serie sobre el Viacrucis. Foto: Claudia Rubio. EL Tiempo

For many experts, Botero's body of work (painting, sculpture, and drawings) is so vast that it would take several books to fully explain and cover it. His works have been acclaimed worldwide, with collectors paying millions of dollars for them.



In 2022, for instance, the sculpture 'Hombre a caballo' was sold at an auction at Christie's in New York for 4.3 million dollars, a record price for a work by the artist.



For Botero, his work and his family were the most important aspects of his life. One of the most challenging moments for him was the death of his son Pedrito in 1974 when the child was 4 years old, in a traffic accident in Spain.

President Gustavo Petro expressed his condolences on Botero's passing, remembering him as the painter "of our violence and peace."



"Fernando Botero has passed away, the painter of our traditions and flaws, the painter of our virtues. The painter of our violence and peace. Of the dove, a thousand times discarded and a thousand times placed on its throne," Petro commented.

Ha muerto Fernando Botero, el pintor de nuestras tradiciones y defectos, el pintor de nuestras virtudes. El pintor de nuestra violencia y de la paz.



De la paloma mil veces desechada y mil veces puesta en su trono — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) September 15, 2023

The Colombian leader refers to one of Botero's exhibitions, in 2004, where the artist portrayed decades of violence in the country. In this exhibit, consisting of 67 works, including 42 drawings and 25 oils, Botero depicted many of the sufferings caused by this scourge. Some of these works include 'Carro bomba,' 'El desfile,' 'Tristeza,' 'Mujer llorando,' and 'Hombre cayendo.'

*This article was translated with the assistance of an AI based on information from EL TIEMPO and underwent review by a journalist and an editor.



ALEJANDRA OSPINA CORDERO

REDACCIÓN ALCANCE DIGITAL

EL TIEMPO

