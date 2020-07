De Yayoi Kusama a Murakami: un recorrido por el arte nipón

"STARS: Six Contemporary Artists from Japan to the World"

Friday, July 31, 2020 - Sunday, January 3, 2021

Admission will now require an online advance booking for a designated date/time slot.https://t.co/nVWjJW8JDO#STARSMAM#moriartmuseum#HiroshiSugimoto pic.twitter.com/qTOuMRRfbF