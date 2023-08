‼️ This is how the aftershock of #temblor was felt from Parque de la 93, after minutes of witnessing the 6.1 earthquake with its epicenter in Calvario, Meta.



The aftershock was 5.6 magnitude.#ElNoticieroDeTodos #Colombia #Sismo #temblor #Terremoto #deprem #SismosColombiaSGC… pic.twitter.com/ijw0De7c2L