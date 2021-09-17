Secciones
Five scary places in Bogotá and nearby towns
Lugares terrorÃ­ficos BogotÃ¡

Cementerio Central and other places.

Five scary places in Bogotá and nearby towns

Cementerio Central and other places.

These places are the main scenarios of urban horror stories.


In Bogotá and nearby towns there are places that, due to their past or because of the rumors or stories that have been created around them, can be “terrifying” for those who visit them.

Here are some of them:

(See also: Houses in Bogotá that pack more horror tan Halloween).

Cementerio Central
It is the oldest cemetery in Bogotá and the last resting place of dozens of characters in the history of Colombia, such as Francisco de Paula Santander, León de Greiff, José Asunción Silva, Rafael Pombo, Julio Garavito, among others.

However, the Cemetery has also been related to afterlife history and, at one time, received guided and authorized tours at night.

The streets of La Candelaria
Around the streets of the Historic Center of Bogotá, there are all kinds of legends and horror stories. Some people say that, at night, the 'Duende Baltazar' or the ghost of José Raimundo Russy walk around.

There are, in fact, tourism companies specialized in offering night tours through these streets.

Hotel del Salto del Tequendama
For many years, the Salto del Tequendama was the favorite place for those who wanted to kill themselves. Hence, stories of mystery and horror have been created around this place and the classic hotel that is next to the waterfall.

However, the hotel today is a House Museum project that aims to highlight other aspects of the city's history, such as the relationship with the Bogotá River.

(See also: The seven most terrifying places in Colombia).

Villa Servitá
It is an old farm located on Carrera 7ª with Calle 165. The place was as a rehabilitation center for mentally ill patients, about 25 years ago, but it has been abandoned for about a decade.

Museo del Ser Humano

In Bogotá, there is a particular museum that keeps particular collections of the human body in all its stages, pathologies, and conditions.

More than a horror scenario, this is a one-of-a-kind scientific project in Colombia that has been self-financed. However, some of the objects it exhibits can be disturbing for some audiences.

Address: Calle 23 A # 18-90.

