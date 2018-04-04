Así reaccionó Silicon Valley al tiroteo en YouTube

Así reaccionó Silicon Valley al tiroteo en YouTube 

Las cabezas de la industria expresaron su solidaridad frente al hecho de violencia.

Sede de YouTube

La sede de YouTube está ubicada en San Bruno, California.

Foto:

AFP

04 de abril 2018 , 08:04 a.m.

A medida que se iban conociendo nuevos detalles sobre las razones detrás del ataque del martes 3 de abril, que dejó tres heridos y cobró la vida de la perpetradora, las cabezas de Silicon Valley acudieron a sus redes sociales para expresar su solidaridad por lo ocurrido en la sede central de YouTube.

La cabeza de Google, Sundar Pichai, expresó su dolor por los hechos.

Lo mismo hizo, casi a la vez, la CEO de YouTube, Susan Wojcicki.

Desde fuera de Google llegaron expresiones de solidaridad. Una de las primeras fue la de Jeff Bezos, fundador de Amazon.

Tim Cook, CEO de Apple, también usó Twitter para pronunciarse.

Lo mismo hizo Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO de Uber, quien expresó además su gratitud a los bomberos y policías que respondieron a la emergencia y llamó por un fin a la violencia de las armas de fuego.

Marc Benioff, CEO de Salesforce, dijo que oraba por la seguridad de todos en YouTube. 

