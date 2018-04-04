Así reaccionó Silicon Valley al tiroteo en YouTube 

A medida que se iban conociendo nuevos detalles sobre las razones detrás del ataque del martes 3 de abril, que dejó tres heridos y cobró la vida de la perpetradora, las cabezas de Silicon Valley acudieron a sus redes sociales para expresar su solidaridad por lo ocurrido en la sede central de YouTube.
La cabeza de Google, Sundar Pichai, expresó su dolor por los hechos.
There are no words to describe the tragedy that occurred today. @SusanWojcicki & I are focused on supporting our employees & the @YouTube community through this difficult time together. Thank you to the police & first responders for their efforts, and to all for msgs of support.— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 3 de abril de 2018
Lo mismo hizo, casi a la vez, la CEO de YouTube, Susan Wojcicki.
There are no words to describe how horrible it was to have an active shooter @YouTube today. Our deepest gratitude to law enforcement & first responders for their rapid response. Our hearts go out to all those injured & impacted today. We will come together to heal as a family.— Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) 4 de abril de 2018
Desde fuera de Google llegaron expresiones de solidaridad. Una de las primeras fue la de Jeff Bezos, fundador de Amazon.
Horrible and truly tragic day for YouTube and Google. We are wishing all our very best for the injured and all those affected.— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) 3 de abril de 2018
Tim Cook, CEO de Apple, también usó Twitter para pronunciarse.
From everyone at Apple, we send our sympathy and support to the team at YouTube and Google, especially the victims and their families.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) 3 de abril de 2018
Lo mismo hizo Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO de Uber, quien expresó además su gratitud a los bomberos y policías que respondieron a la emergencia y llamó por un fin a la violencia de las armas de fuego.
On behalf of the team at @Uber, sending support to everyone @YouTube and @Google, and gratitude to the heroic first responders. Another tragedy that should push us again to #EndGunViolence— dara khosrowshahi (@dkhos) 3 de abril de 2018
Marc Benioff, CEO de Salesforce, dijo que oraba por la seguridad de todos en YouTube.
Praying for the safety and well being of everyone at @YouTube.— Marc Benioff (@Benioff) 3 de abril de 2018