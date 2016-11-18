Conozca dos de las mejores canciones de Bob Dylan

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall



Oh, where have you been, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, where have you been, my darling young one?

I’ve stumbled on the side of twelve misty mountains

I’ve walked and I’ve crawled on six crooked highways

I’ve stepped in the middle of seven sad forests

I’ve been out in front of a dozen dead oceans

I’ve been ten thousand miles in the mouth of a graveyard

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall

Oh, what did you see, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, what did you see, my darling young one?

I saw a newborn baby with wild wolves all around it

I saw a highway of diamonds with nobody on it

I saw a black branch with blood that kept drippin’

I saw a room full of men with their hammers a-bleedin’

I saw a white ladder all covered with water

I saw ten thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken

I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall

And what did you hear, my blue-eyed son?

And what did you hear, my darling young one?

I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin’

Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world

Heard one hundred drummers whose hands were a-blazin’

Heard ten thousand whisperin’ and nobody listenin’

Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin’

Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter

Heard the sound of a clown who cried in the alley

And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall

Oh, who did you meet, my blue-eyed son?

Who did you meet, my darling young one?

I met a young child beside a dead pony

I met a white man who walked a black dog

I met a young woman whose body was burning

I met a young girl, she gave me a rainbow

I met one man who was wounded in love

I met another man who was wounded with hatred

And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall

Oh, what’ll you do now, my blue-eyed son?

Oh, what’ll you do now, my darling young one?

I’m a-goin’ back out ’fore the rain starts a-fallin’

I’ll walk to the depths of the deepest black forest

Where the people are many and their hands are all empty

Where the pellets of poison are flooding their waters

Where the home in the valley meets the damp dirty prison

Where the executioner’s face is always well hidden

Where hunger is ugly, where souls are forgotten

Where black is the color, where none is the number

And I’ll tell it and think it and speak it and breathe it

And reflect it from the mountain so all souls can see it

Then I’ll stand on the ocean until I start sinkin’

But I’ll know my song well before I start singin’

And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard

It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall

Una dura lluvia va a caer

Oh, ¿dónde has estado, hijo mío de ojos azules?

Oh, ¿dónde has estado, querido mío?

Tropecé con la falda de doce montañas con bruma

He caminado y me he arrastrado por seis curvas autopistas

He deambulado por siete tristes bosques

He estado al frente de una docena de océanos muertos

He estado a diez mil millas en la boca de un cementerio

Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura

Es dura la lluvia que va a caer

Oh, ¿qué viste hijo mío de ojos azules?

Oh, ¿qué viste querido mío?

Vi a un bebé recién nacido con lobos salvajes a su alrededor

Vi una vacía autopista de diamantes

Vi una rama negra goteando sangre

Vi un cuarto lleno de hombres con martillos sangrantes

Vi una escalera blanca toda cubierta de agua

Vi diez mil oradores con las lenguas rotas

Vi armas y espadas afiladas en las manos de niños

Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura

Es dura la lluvia que va a caer

Y ¿qué oíste hijo mío de ojos azules?

Y ¿qué oíste querido mío?

Oí el sonido de un trueno que rugió como advertencia

Oí el rugido de una ola que pudo ahogar al mundo entero

Oí a cien bateristas cuyas manos llameaban

Oí diez mil susurros que nadie escuchaba

Oí a una persona hambrienta, oí mucha gente riendo

Oí la canción de un poeta que murió en el arroyo

Oí a un payaso que lloraba en el callejón

Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura

Es dura la lluvia que va a caer

Oh, ¿a quién encontraste, hijo mío de ojos azules?

¿A quién encontraste, querido mío?

Encontré a un muchacho al lado de un pony muerto

Encontré a un hombre blanco que paseaba a un perro negro

Encontré a una mujer joven cuyo cuerpo ardía

Encontré a una chica joven que me dio un arco iris

Encontré a un hombre herido de amor

Encontré a otro hombre herido de odio

Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura

Es dura la lluvia que va a caer

Oh, ¿qué harás ahora, hijo mío de ojos azules?

Oh, ¿qué harás ahora, querido mío?

Regreso antes de que la lluvia empiece a caer

Caminaré los caminos del más profundo bosque oscuro

Donde la gente es mucha y sus manos están vacías

Donde las bolas de veneno inundan sus aguas

Donde el hogar en el valle encuentra la prisión sucia y húmeda

Donde el rostro del verdugo está siempre oculto

Donde el hambre es sucia, donde las almas están olvidadas,

Donde negro es el color, donde nada es el número

Y lo contaré y lo pienso y lo hablo y lo respiro

Y lo reflejo desde la montaña para que todas las almas puedan verlo

Entonces me pararé sobre el océano hasta que empiece a hundirme

Pero sabré mi canción mucho antes de empezar a cantarla

Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura

Es dura la lluvia que va a caer

A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL: “Las canciones están ahí, ya existen y esperan a que alguien las escriba. Yo solo las he puesto sobre el papel. Si no lo hubiera hecho yo, lo hubiera hecho otro”, declaró el joven poeta Bob Dylan en 1962, poco antes de que viera la luz su segundo álbum, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. El disco se convertiría en un auténtico manifiesto generacional, coincidiendo con la gran marcha hacia Washington de más de doscientos mil pacifistas, denunciando la discriminación y haciendo realidad una utopía. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall es un himno apocalíptico y, a la vez, mesiánico, ambiguo en el mejor sentido del término, canción de libertad y patente de corso para que los jóvenes entraran a gritos en el mundo de la poesía con sueños tangibles. La obra maestra de un mago que saca canciones del interior de su sombrero y las convierte en conejos de pesadilla. Más de cinco décadas después, superando las 500 canciones, Dylan ha aprendido a desaparecer, sin moverse del escenario de su gira sin fin.

Tangled Up In Blue

Early one mornin’ the sun was shinin’

I was layin’ in bed

Wond’rin’ if she’d changed at all

If her hair was still red

Her folks they said our lives together

Sure was gonna be rough

They never did like Mama’s homemade dress

Papa’s bankbook wasn’t big enough

And I was standin’ on the side of the road

Rain fallin’ on my shoes

Heading out for the East Coast

Lord knows I’ve paid some dues gettin’ through

Tangled up in blue

She was married when we first met

Soon to be divorced

I helped her out of a jam, I guess

But I used a little too much force

We drove that car as far as we could

Abandoned it out West

Split up on a dark sad night

Both agreeing it was best

She turned around to look at me

As I was walkin’ away

I heard her say over my shoulder

“We’ll meet again someday on the avenue”

Tangled up in blue

I had a job in the great north woods

Working as a cook for a spell

But I never did like it all that much

And one day the ax just fell

So I drifted down to New Orleans

Where I happened to be employed

Workin’ for a while on a fishin’ boat

Right outside of Delacroix

But all the while I was alone

The past was close behind

I seen a lot of women

But she never escaped my mind, and I just grew

Tangled up in blue

She was workin’ in a topless place

And I stopped in for a beer

I just kept lookin’ at the side of her face

In the spotlight so clear

And later on as the crowd thinned out

I’s just about to do the same

She was standing there in back of my chair

Said to me, “Don’t I know your name?”

I muttered somethin’ underneath my breath

She studied the lines on my face

I must admit I felt a little uneasy

When she bent down to tie the laces of my shoe

Tangled up in blue

She lit a burner on the stove

And offered me a pipe

“I thought you’d never say hello,” she said

“You look like the silent type”

Then she opened up a book of poems

And handed it to me

Written by an Italian poet

From the thirteenth century

And every one of them words rang true

And glowed like burnin’ coal

Pourin’ off of every page

Like it was written in my soul from me to you

Tangled up in blue

I lived with them on Montague Street

In a basement down the stairs

There was music in the cafés at night

And revolution in the air

Then he started into dealing with slaves

And something inside of him died

She had to sell everything she owned

And froze up inside

And when finally the bottom fell out

I became withdrawn

The only thing I knew how to do

Was to keep on keepin’ on like a bird that flew

Tangled up in blue

So now I’m goin’ back again

I got to get to her somehow

All the people we used to know

They’re an illusion to me now

Some are mathematicians

Some are carpenters’ wives

Don’t know how it all got started

I don’t know what they’re doin’ with their lives

But me, I’m still on the road

Headin’ for another joint

We always did feel the same

We just saw it from a different point of view

Tangled up in blue

Enredado en la tristeza

Una mañana temprano el sol brillaba

Yo estaba en mi cama

Preguntándome si ella habría cambiado

Si su pelo aún era rojo

Sus amigos habían dicho que nuestra vida juntos

Sin duda iba a ser dura

A ellos nunca les gustó el vestido que hizo mamá

Nunca fue suficiente la chequera de papá

Y yo estaba a un lado del camino

La lluvia cayendo en mis zapatos

Con la cabeza puesta en la Costa Este

Dios sabe que pagué mis deudas

Enredado en la tristeza

Ella estaba casada cuando nos conocimos

A punto de divorciarse

La ayudé a salir de algún problema, yo supongo

Pero me temo que hice mucha fuerza

Llevamos ese carro tan lejos como pudimos

Lo abandonamos al Oeste

Nos separamos una oscura y triste noche

A ambos nos pareció lo mejor

Ella se dio la vuelta para mirarme

Mientras yo me alejaba

La oí decir por encima de mi hombro

“Nos encontraremos de nuevo algún día en la avenida”

Enredados en la tristeza

Conseguí qué hacer en los grandes bosques del norte

Trabajando como cocinero de ocasión

Pero nunca me gustó de a mucho

Y un día me cayó el hacha

Así que me hundí en Nueva Orleans

Donde conseguí que me emplearan

Trabajando un tiempo en un barco pesquero

Justo en las afueras de Delacroix

Pero todo el tiempo estuve solo

El pasado se cerraba tras de mí

Vi muchas mujeres

Pero ella nunca se fue de mi mente, y así seguí

Enredado en la tristeza

Ella trabajó en un local nudista

Allí paré a tomarme una cerveza

No pude dejar de mirar su perfil

Tan nítido bajo los reflectores

Y más tarde cuando el local se desocupó

Yo seguía haciendo lo mismo

Ella estaba detrás de mi silla

Ella me dijo: “¿No conozco tu nombre?”

Murmuré algo mientras contenía la respiración

Ella estudió las líneas de mi cara

Debo admitir que me sentí un poco incómodo

Cuando ella se agachó a amarrar mi zapato

Enredada en la tristeza

Ella encendió el fuego de la estufa

Y me ofreció una pipa

“Pensé que nunca me ibas a saludar”, me dijo

“Pareces un tipo silencioso”

Entonces abrió un libro de poemas

Y lo puso en mis manos

Escrito por un poeta italiano

Del siglo trece

Y cada una de sus palabras sonaban verdaderas

Y brillaban como carbón ardiente

Saliendo de cada página

Como si hubiesen sido escritas desde mi alma para ti

Enredadas en la tristeza

Viví con ellos en la calle Montague

En un sótano debajo de las gradas

Había música en los cafés de noche

Y revolución en el aire

Entonces él empezó a negociar con esclavos

Y algo murió dentro de sí

Ella tuvo que vender todo lo que tenía

Y se congeló por dentro

Y cuando finalmente tocó fondo

Yo me encerré en mí mismo

Lo único que he sabido hacer

Era cuidarme en seguir adelante como un pájaro que vuela

Enredado en la tristeza

Así que ahora vuelvo una vez más

Tengo que encontrarla de cualquier manera

Toda la gente que conocíamos

Es ahora para mí una ilusión

Unos son matemáticos

Otras son esposas de carpinteros

No sé cómo empezó todo

No sé qué estarán haciendo con sus vidas

Pero yo aún sigo en el camino

Buscando algún lugar

Siempre sentimos lo mismo

Solo que teníamos distintos puntos de vista

Enredados en la tristeza

TANGLED UP IN BLUE: En 1974, Dylan regresa a su mejor época, convertido en una estrella del rock, del folk, del country, de la ambigüedad y de la prestidigitación poética. Es el Rimbaud de la Costa Este, con tres álbumes a cuestas que lo han convertido en un descomunal autor de malditas guitarras eléctricas. Según Dylan, Tangled Up In Blue “era el fruto de diez años de vida y me llevó dos años escribirla”. Es una suerte de ménage à trois en el que el narrador se desdobla y juega a ser testigo o protagonista, de acuerdo con los tiempos y los caprichos de la historia. Se dice que la ha interpretado mil quinientas veces, desde 1975, cuando la cantó por primera vez en New Haven (Connecticut). Dylan canta sus poemas con complejas y directas conversaciones entre sus instrumentos y las palabras que lo acompañan. Pocas veces, en la historia de la música y la literatura, tanto los acordes como las estrofas necesitan los unos de las otras para poder existir a plenitud. El poeta lo sabe y sus instrumentos se ponen al servicio de las palabras, enredados en la tristeza y en la traviesa felicidad de un camino sin retorno.







LECTURAS