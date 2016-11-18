Conozca dos de las mejores canciones de Bob Dylan

Oh, where have you been, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, where have you been, my darling young one?
I’ve stumbled on the side of twelve misty mountains
I’ve walked and I’ve crawled on six crooked highways
I’ve stepped in the middle of seven sad forests
I’ve been out in front of a dozen dead oceans
I’ve been ten thousand miles in the mouth of a graveyard
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, what did you see, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, what did you see, my darling young one?
I saw a newborn baby with wild wolves all around it
I saw a highway of diamonds with nobody on it
I saw a black branch with blood that kept drippin’
I saw a room full of men with their hammers a-bleedin’
I saw a white ladder all covered with water
I saw ten thousand talkers whose tongues were all broken
I saw guns and sharp swords in the hands of young children
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
And what did you hear, my blue-eyed son?
And what did you hear, my darling young one?
I heard the sound of a thunder, it roared out a warnin’
Heard the roar of a wave that could drown the whole world
Heard one hundred drummers whose hands were a-blazin’
Heard ten thousand whisperin’ and nobody listenin’
Heard one person starve, I heard many people laughin’
Heard the song of a poet who died in the gutter
Heard the sound of a clown who cried in the alley
And it’s a hard, and it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
And it’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, who did you meet, my blue-eyed son?
Who did you meet, my darling young one?
I met a young child beside a dead pony
I met a white man who walked a black dog
I met a young woman whose body was burning
I met a young girl, she gave me a rainbow
I met one man who was wounded in love
I met another man who was wounded with hatred
And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, what’ll you do now, my blue-eyed son?
Oh, what’ll you do now, my darling young one?
I’m a-goin’ back out ’fore the rain starts a-fallin’
I’ll walk to the depths of the deepest black forest
Where the people are many and their hands are all empty
Where the pellets of poison are flooding their waters
Where the home in the valley meets the damp dirty prison
Where the executioner’s face is always well hidden
Where hunger is ugly, where souls are forgotten
Where black is the color, where none is the number
And I’ll tell it and think it and speak it and breathe it
And reflect it from the mountain so all souls can see it
Then I’ll stand on the ocean until I start sinkin’
But I’ll know my song well before I start singin’
And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard
It’s a hard rain’s a-gonna fall
Oh, ¿dónde has estado, hijo mío de ojos azules?
Oh, ¿dónde has estado, querido mío?
Tropecé con la falda de doce montañas con bruma
He caminado y me he arrastrado por seis curvas autopistas
He deambulado por siete tristes bosques
He estado al frente de una docena de océanos muertos
He estado a diez mil millas en la boca de un cementerio
Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura
Es dura la lluvia que va a caer
Oh, ¿qué viste hijo mío de ojos azules?
Oh, ¿qué viste querido mío?
Vi a un bebé recién nacido con lobos salvajes a su alrededor
Vi una vacía autopista de diamantes
Vi una rama negra goteando sangre
Vi un cuarto lleno de hombres con martillos sangrantes
Vi una escalera blanca toda cubierta de agua
Vi diez mil oradores con las lenguas rotas
Vi armas y espadas afiladas en las manos de niños
Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura
Es dura la lluvia que va a caer
Y ¿qué oíste hijo mío de ojos azules?
Y ¿qué oíste querido mío?
Oí el sonido de un trueno que rugió como advertencia
Oí el rugido de una ola que pudo ahogar al mundo entero
Oí a cien bateristas cuyas manos llameaban
Oí diez mil susurros que nadie escuchaba
Oí a una persona hambrienta, oí mucha gente riendo
Oí la canción de un poeta que murió en el arroyo
Oí a un payaso que lloraba en el callejón
Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura
Es dura la lluvia que va a caer
Oh, ¿a quién encontraste, hijo mío de ojos azules?
¿A quién encontraste, querido mío?
Encontré a un muchacho al lado de un pony muerto
Encontré a un hombre blanco que paseaba a un perro negro
Encontré a una mujer joven cuyo cuerpo ardía
Encontré a una chica joven que me dio un arco iris
Encontré a un hombre herido de amor
Encontré a otro hombre herido de odio
Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura
Es dura la lluvia que va a caer
Oh, ¿qué harás ahora, hijo mío de ojos azules?
Oh, ¿qué harás ahora, querido mío?
Regreso antes de que la lluvia empiece a caer
Caminaré los caminos del más profundo bosque oscuro
Donde la gente es mucha y sus manos están vacías
Donde las bolas de veneno inundan sus aguas
Donde el hogar en el valle encuentra la prisión sucia y húmeda
Donde el rostro del verdugo está siempre oculto
Donde el hambre es sucia, donde las almas están olvidadas,
Donde negro es el color, donde nada es el número
Y lo contaré y lo pienso y lo hablo y lo respiro
Y lo reflejo desde la montaña para que todas las almas puedan verlo
Entonces me pararé sobre el océano hasta que empiece a hundirme
Pero sabré mi canción mucho antes de empezar a cantarla
Y es dura, y es dura y es dura y es dura
Es dura la lluvia que va a caer
A HARD RAIN’S A-GONNA FALL: “Las canciones están ahí, ya existen y esperan a que alguien las escriba. Yo solo las he puesto sobre el papel. Si no lo hubiera hecho yo, lo hubiera hecho otro”, declaró el joven poeta Bob Dylan en 1962, poco antes de que viera la luz su segundo álbum, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. El disco se convertiría en un auténtico manifiesto generacional, coincidiendo con la gran marcha hacia Washington de más de doscientos mil pacifistas, denunciando la discriminación y haciendo realidad una utopía. A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall es un himno apocalíptico y, a la vez, mesiánico, ambiguo en el mejor sentido del término, canción de libertad y patente de corso para que los jóvenes entraran a gritos en el mundo de la poesía con sueños tangibles. La obra maestra de un mago que saca canciones del interior de su sombrero y las convierte en conejos de pesadilla. Más de cinco décadas después, superando las 500 canciones, Dylan ha aprendido a desaparecer, sin moverse del escenario de su gira sin fin.Tangled Up In Blue
Early one mornin’ the sun was shinin’
I was layin’ in bed
Wond’rin’ if she’d changed at all
If her hair was still red
Her folks they said our lives together
Sure was gonna be rough
They never did like Mama’s homemade dress
Papa’s bankbook wasn’t big enough
And I was standin’ on the side of the road
Rain fallin’ on my shoes
Heading out for the East Coast
Lord knows I’ve paid some dues gettin’ through
Tangled up in blue
She was married when we first met
Soon to be divorced
I helped her out of a jam, I guess
But I used a little too much force
We drove that car as far as we could
Abandoned it out West
Split up on a dark sad night
Both agreeing it was best
She turned around to look at me
As I was walkin’ away
I heard her say over my shoulder
“We’ll meet again someday on the avenue”
Tangled up in blue
I had a job in the great north woods
Working as a cook for a spell
But I never did like it all that much
And one day the ax just fell
So I drifted down to New Orleans
Where I happened to be employed
Workin’ for a while on a fishin’ boat
Right outside of Delacroix
But all the while I was alone
The past was close behind
I seen a lot of women
But she never escaped my mind, and I just grew
Tangled up in blue
She was workin’ in a topless place
And I stopped in for a beer
I just kept lookin’ at the side of her face
In the spotlight so clear
And later on as the crowd thinned out
I’s just about to do the same
She was standing there in back of my chair
Said to me, “Don’t I know your name?”
I muttered somethin’ underneath my breath
She studied the lines on my face
I must admit I felt a little uneasy
When she bent down to tie the laces of my shoe
Tangled up in blue
She lit a burner on the stove
And offered me a pipe
“I thought you’d never say hello,” she said
“You look like the silent type”
Then she opened up a book of poems
And handed it to me
Written by an Italian poet
From the thirteenth century
And every one of them words rang true
And glowed like burnin’ coal
Pourin’ off of every page
Like it was written in my soul from me to you
Tangled up in blue
I lived with them on Montague Street
In a basement down the stairs
There was music in the cafés at night
And revolution in the air
Then he started into dealing with slaves
And something inside of him died
She had to sell everything she owned
And froze up inside
And when finally the bottom fell out
I became withdrawn
The only thing I knew how to do
Was to keep on keepin’ on like a bird that flew
Tangled up in blue
So now I’m goin’ back again
I got to get to her somehow
All the people we used to know
They’re an illusion to me now
Some are mathematicians
Some are carpenters’ wives
Don’t know how it all got started
I don’t know what they’re doin’ with their lives
But me, I’m still on the road
Headin’ for another joint
We always did feel the same
We just saw it from a different point of view
Tangled up in blue
Una mañana temprano el sol brillaba
Yo estaba en mi cama
Preguntándome si ella habría cambiado
Si su pelo aún era rojo
Sus amigos habían dicho que nuestra vida juntos
Sin duda iba a ser dura
A ellos nunca les gustó el vestido que hizo mamá
Nunca fue suficiente la chequera de papá
Y yo estaba a un lado del camino
La lluvia cayendo en mis zapatos
Con la cabeza puesta en la Costa Este
Dios sabe que pagué mis deudas
Enredado en la tristeza
Ella estaba casada cuando nos conocimos
A punto de divorciarse
La ayudé a salir de algún problema, yo supongo
Pero me temo que hice mucha fuerza
Llevamos ese carro tan lejos como pudimos
Lo abandonamos al Oeste
Nos separamos una oscura y triste noche
A ambos nos pareció lo mejor
Ella se dio la vuelta para mirarme
Mientras yo me alejaba
La oí decir por encima de mi hombro
“Nos encontraremos de nuevo algún día en la avenida”
Enredados en la tristeza
Conseguí qué hacer en los grandes bosques del norte
Trabajando como cocinero de ocasión
Pero nunca me gustó de a mucho
Y un día me cayó el hacha
Así que me hundí en Nueva Orleans
Donde conseguí que me emplearan
Trabajando un tiempo en un barco pesquero
Justo en las afueras de Delacroix
Pero todo el tiempo estuve solo
El pasado se cerraba tras de mí
Vi muchas mujeres
Pero ella nunca se fue de mi mente, y así seguí
Enredado en la tristeza
Ella trabajó en un local nudista
Allí paré a tomarme una cerveza
No pude dejar de mirar su perfil
Tan nítido bajo los reflectores
Y más tarde cuando el local se desocupó
Yo seguía haciendo lo mismo
Ella estaba detrás de mi silla
Ella me dijo: “¿No conozco tu nombre?”
Murmuré algo mientras contenía la respiración
Ella estudió las líneas de mi cara
Debo admitir que me sentí un poco incómodo
Cuando ella se agachó a amarrar mi zapato
Enredada en la tristeza
Ella encendió el fuego de la estufa
Y me ofreció una pipa
“Pensé que nunca me ibas a saludar”, me dijo
“Pareces un tipo silencioso”
Entonces abrió un libro de poemas
Y lo puso en mis manos
Escrito por un poeta italiano
Del siglo trece
Y cada una de sus palabras sonaban verdaderas
Y brillaban como carbón ardiente
Saliendo de cada página
Como si hubiesen sido escritas desde mi alma para ti
Enredadas en la tristeza
Viví con ellos en la calle Montague
En un sótano debajo de las gradas
Había música en los cafés de noche
Y revolución en el aire
Entonces él empezó a negociar con esclavos
Y algo murió dentro de sí
Ella tuvo que vender todo lo que tenía
Y se congeló por dentro
Y cuando finalmente tocó fondo
Yo me encerré en mí mismo
Lo único que he sabido hacer
Era cuidarme en seguir adelante como un pájaro que vuela
Enredado en la tristeza
Así que ahora vuelvo una vez más
Tengo que encontrarla de cualquier manera
Toda la gente que conocíamos
Es ahora para mí una ilusión
Unos son matemáticos
Otras son esposas de carpinteros
No sé cómo empezó todo
No sé qué estarán haciendo con sus vidas
Pero yo aún sigo en el camino
Buscando algún lugar
Siempre sentimos lo mismo
Solo que teníamos distintos puntos de vista
Enredados en la tristeza
TANGLED UP IN BLUE: En 1974, Dylan regresa a su mejor época, convertido en una estrella del rock, del folk, del country, de la ambigüedad y de la prestidigitación poética. Es el Rimbaud de la Costa Este, con tres álbumes a cuestas que lo han convertido en un descomunal autor de malditas guitarras eléctricas. Según Dylan, Tangled Up In Blue “era el fruto de diez años de vida y me llevó dos años escribirla”. Es una suerte de ménage à trois en el que el narrador se desdobla y juega a ser testigo o protagonista, de acuerdo con los tiempos y los caprichos de la historia. Se dice que la ha interpretado mil quinientas veces, desde 1975, cuando la cantó por primera vez en New Haven (Connecticut). Dylan canta sus poemas con complejas y directas conversaciones entre sus instrumentos y las palabras que lo acompañan. Pocas veces, en la historia de la música y la literatura, tanto los acordes como las estrofas necesitan los unos de las otras para poder existir a plenitud. El poeta lo sabe y sus instrumentos se ponen al servicio de las palabras, enredados en la tristeza y en la traviesa felicidad de un camino sin retorno.
LECTURAS