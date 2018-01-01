Programación deportiva en TV para este lunes primero de enero

Canal 612/ 1612 HD

10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Stoke City vs. Newcastle

Canal 613/ 1613 HD

7:30 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Brighton vs. Bournemouth

10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Leicester vs. Huddersfield

12:30 p. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Everton vs. Manchester United



ESPN

5:10 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Rose Bowl): Georgia vs. Oklahoma

8:40 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Sugar Bowl): Alabama vs. Clemson



ESPN 2

10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Burnley vs. Liverpool



*Información suministrada por los operadores. Cualquier cambio es responsabilidad de ellos o de su cableoperador.



