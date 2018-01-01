Programación deportiva en TV para este lunes primero de enero

Programación deportiva en TV para este lunes primero de enero

En acción, la fecha 21 de la Liga Premier y el fútbol americano celebra el Rose y Sugar Bowl.

Manchester United vs. Burnley

01 de enero 2018 , 11:59 a.m.

Canal 612/ 1612 HD
10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Stoke City vs. Newcastle

Canal 613/ 1613 HD
7:30 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Brighton vs. Bournemouth
10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Leicester vs. Huddersfield
12:30 p. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Everton vs. Manchester United

ESPN
5:10 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Rose Bowl): Georgia vs. Oklahoma
8:40 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Sugar Bowl): Alabama vs. Clemson

ESPN 2
10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Burnley vs. Liverpool

