Programación deportiva en TV para este lunes primero de enero

Canal 612/ 1612 HD 10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Stoke City vs. Newcastle
Canal 613/ 1613 HD 7:30 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Brighton vs. Bournemouth 10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Leicester vs. Huddersfield 12:30 p. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Everton vs. Manchester United
ESPN 5:10 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Rose Bowl): Georgia vs. Oklahoma 8:40 p. m.: Fútbol americano (Sugar Bowl): Alabama vs. Clemson
ESPN 2 10 a. m.: Fútbol – Premier League (fecha 21): Burnley vs. Liverpool
*Información suministrada por los operadores. Cualquier cambio es responsabilidad de ellos o de su cableoperador.