Clasificación de la séptima etapa y la general del Giro de Italia

El irlandés Sam Bennett (Bora) fue el más rápido en el esprint final y se llevó la séptima etapa del Giro de Italia, por delante del local Elia Viviani, este viernes en Praia a Mare, en la costa de Calabria (sur el país).
El británico Simon Yates (Mitchelton) conservó la 'maglia rosa' de líder de la general, un día después de tomar las riendas de la clasificación en la etapa del Etna.
1 Sam Bennett Bora - Hansgrohe 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 10” 0’ 00”
2 Elia Viviani Quick-Step Floors 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 06” 0’ 00”
3 Niccolò Bonifazio Bahrain - Merida 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 04” 0’ 00”
4 Sacha Modolo Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
5 Danny Van Poppel Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
6 Jakub Mareczko Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
7 Clement Venturini Ag2r La Mondiale 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
8 Mads Pedersen Trek - Segafredo 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
9 Jurgen Roelandts Bmc Racing Team 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
10 Jens Debusschere Lotto Soudal 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00” 37 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Mitchelton - Scott 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
38 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya Team Sky 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
46 Dayer Quintana Movistar Team 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
69 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez Trek - Segafredo 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
72 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Astana Pro Team 3h 45’ 27” 0’ 00”
82 Carlos Betancur Movistar Team 3h 45’ 50” 0’ 23”
83 Rodolfo Torres Agudelo Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 3h 45’ 50” 0’ 23”
111 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Uae Team Emirates 3h 46’ 58” 01’ 31”
1 Simon Yates Mitchelton - Scott 26h 31’ 30” 0’ 00”
2 Tom Dumoulin Team Sunweb 26h 31’ 46” 0’ 16”
3 Esteban Chaves Mitchelton - Scott 26h 31’ 56” 0’ 26”
4 Domenico Pozzovivo Bahrain - Merida 26h 32’ 13” 0’ 43”
5 Thibaut Pinot Groupama - Fdj 26h 32’ 15” 0’ 45”
6 Rohan Dennis Bmc Racing Team 26h 32’ 23” 0’ 53”
7 Armentia Bilbao Lopez De Astana Pro Team 26h 32’ 33” 01’ 03”
8 Chris Froome Team Sky 26h 32’ 40” 01’ 10”
9 George Bennett Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 26h 32’ 41” 01’ 11”
10 Fabio Aru Uae Team Emirates 26h 32’ 42” 01’ 12”
15 Carlos Betancur Movistar Team 26h 33’ 14” 01’ 44”
17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya Team Sky 26h 33’ 17” 01’ 47”
22 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Astana Pro Team 26h 33’ 42” 02’ 12”
49 Jarlinson Pantano Gomez Trek - Segafredo 26h 46’ 59” 15’ 29”
53 Jhon Darwin Atapuma Uae Team Emirates 26h 47’ 42” 16’ 12”
54 Rodolfo Torres Agudelo Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec 26h 47’ 50” 16’ 20”
60 Dayer Quintana Movistar Team 26h 49’ 58” 18’ 28”
General Puntos
1 Elia Viviani Quick-Step Floors 178
2 Sam Bennett Bora - Hansgrohe 100
3 Sacha Modolo Ef Education First-Drapac P/B Cannondale 73
General Jóvenes
1 Richard Carapaz Movistar Team 26h 32’ 53” 0’ 00”
2 Ben O'connor Team Dimension Data 26h 33’ 09” 0’ 16”
3 Sam Oomen Team Sunweb 26h 33’ 12” 0’ 19”
4 Maximilian Schachmann Quick-Step Floors 26h 33’ 32” 0’ 39”
5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Astana Pro Team 26h 33’ 42” 0’ 49”
General Montaña
1 Jhoan Esteban Chaves Mitchelton - Scott 35
2 Philip Yates Simon Mitchelton - Scott 18
3 Thibaut Pinot Groupama - Fdj 12
4 Enrico Barbin Bardiani Csf 11
5 George Bennett Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 9
11 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno Astana Pro Team 4
General Equipos
1 Mitchelton - Scott Mitchelton - Scott 79h 36’ 54” 0’ 00”
2 Team Sky Team Sky 79h 39’ 00” 02’ 06”
3 Movistar Team Movistar Team 79h 39’ 00” 02’ 06”
4 Astana Pro Team Astana Pro Team 79h 39’ 17” 02’ 23”
5 Uae Team Emirates Uae Team Emirates 79h 42’ 54” 06’ 00”
DEPORTES