Matrimonio por lo alto: esta pareja eligió el Everest para casarse

Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson, fanáticos de los deportes extremos, escalaron los 5.500 metros.

Everest

En la travesía fueron acompañados únicamente de su fotógrafo, quien es especialista en captar imágenes de bodas extremas.

Foto:

Instagram: @charletonchurchill

11 de mayo 2017 , 11:22 p.m.

Una pareja de California, Estados Unidos, no encontró nada más entretenido que contraer matrimonio sobre los 5 mil metros de altura en el mismo monte Everest, el más grande de todo el planeta.

Se trata de los fanáticos de los deportes extremos Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson, quienes para concretar su singular propósito debieron caminar alrededor de seis horas sin parar y soportar temperaturas que llegaban a los 15 grados bajo cero. Todo para llegar a uno de los campos base del imponente macizo ubicado en Nepal.

En la travesía fueron acompañados únicamente de su fotógrafo, quien es especialista en captar imágenes de bodas extremas. El gráfico junto a otros pocos expedicionarios fueron los únicos presentes en el magno evento.


Una vez en el campamento base y para dar mayor solemnidad al sagrado vínculo, James y Ashley se vistieron "como Dios manda". Él lució un elegante esmoquin y ella un radiante vestido de novia blanco, cuya delicadeza resaltaba en una de las zonas más inhóspitas del planeta. La única prenda que no combinaba y que decidieron mantener por las condiciones del entorno fueron sus botas de alta montaña. Luego de dar el sí vinieron las increíbles instantáneas que se convirtieron rápidamente en virales.

EL MERCURIO / GDA

