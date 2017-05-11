Matrimonio por lo alto: esta pareja eligió el Everest para casarse

Una pareja de California, Estados Unidos, no encontró nada más entretenido que contraer matrimonio sobre los 5 mil metros de altura en el mismo monte Everest, el más grande de todo el planeta.
Se trata de los fanáticos de los deportes extremos Ashley Schmeider y James Sisson, quienes para concretar su singular propósito debieron caminar alrededor de seis horas sin parar y soportar temperaturas que llegaban a los 15 grados bajo cero. Todo para llegar a uno de los campos base del imponente macizo ubicado en Nepal.
En la travesía fueron acompañados únicamente de su fotógrafo, quien es especialista en captar imágenes de bodas extremas. El gráfico junto a otros pocos expedicionarios fueron los únicos presentes en el magno evento.
We are still amazed. This couple married at Everest Base camp long before even the hoards of climbers came to set up their tents, where the only noise was the wind, ice and rock crunching below our feet, thundering avalanches, gas stoves blazing, and birds flying around. It was peaceful. Even though we were beat up, cold, and tired, there was still some energy left to enjoy the surroundings and get married. Here Ashley and James take a moment after their ceremony to enjoy the mountains that surround them. Again, thank you everyone for your support for making this wedding a viral national and international buzz. . Read the full story on the link below my bio above. Also visit our new YouTube channel we just set up, to watch our videos of behind the scenes. We will be posting more. www.youtube.com/charletonchurchill . . Adventure #mteverestwedding #adventureawaits #adventurethatislife #adventurewedding #stayandwander #exploremore #weddingphotography #keepitwild #getlost #visualsgang #destinationwedding #adventurous #junebugweddings #weddingphotographer #finditliveit #getoutdoors #getoutstayout #hikerslife #theoutbound #bride #goplaces #adventurevisuals #choosemountains #charletonchurchillphotography #visualsoflife #weddinginspo #everestbasecamp #mteverest #charletonchurchill
Una vez en el campamento base y para dar mayor solemnidad al sagrado vínculo, James y Ashley se vistieron "como Dios manda". Él lució un elegante esmoquin y ella un radiante vestido de novia blanco, cuya delicadeza resaltaba en una de las zonas más inhóspitas del planeta. La única prenda que no combinaba y que decidieron mantener por las condiciones del entorno fueron sus botas de alta montaña. Luego de dar el sí vinieron las increíbles instantáneas que se convirtieron rápidamente en virales.
EL MERCURIO / GDA