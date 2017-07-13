Premios Emmy 2017: lista de nominados por categoría

Premios Emmy 2017: lista de nominados por categoría

La serie 'Westworld' es la favorita con 22 nominaciones, seguida por 'Stranger Things' con 18. 

'Westworld', la serie de TV que le dio un nuevo aire a HBO

Anthony Hopkins (izquierda) y Jeffrey Wright protagonizaron la primera temporada de la serie.

Hoy jueves 13 de mayo se dieron a conocer los nominados para la edición número 69 de los Premios Emmy, que este año estarán marcados por la gran ausencia de 'Game of Thrones entre los candidatos'.

A las 10:30 a.m, los presentadores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore hicieron el anuncio en vivo de los actores, actrices y series de la televisión estadounidense que competirán por el galardón el próximo 17 de septiembre, durante la gala que se llevará a cabo en en el Nokia Theatre de Los Angeles. 

Nominados por categoríaMejor serie de drama

House of Cards (Netflix)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Westworld (HBO)
Stranger Things (Netflix)

Mejor serie de comedia

Veep (HBO)
Atlanta (FX)
Black-ish (ABC)
Master of None (Netflix)
Modern Family (ABC)
Silicon Valley (HBO)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de comedia

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)
Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)
Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)
Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)
Aziz Ansari (Master of None)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Merjor Miniserie

Big Little Lies (HBO)
Feud (FX)
Genius Nat Geo
The Night Of (HBO)
Fargo (FX)
Genius (National Geographic)

Mejor serie de variedades

Last Week Tonight (HBO)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie 

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Jessica Lange (Feud)
Susan Sarandon (Feud)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Carrie Coon (Fargo)
Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Mejor actor en una miniserie 

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)
Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)
Ewan McGregor (Fargo)
Geoffrey Rush (Genius)
John Turturro (The Night Of)
Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
Keri Russell (The Americans)

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Matthew Rhys (The Americans)
Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Mejor Reality Show

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Voice
Top Chef

Mejor actuación de voz

Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad)
Kevin Kline (Bob's Burgers)
Kristen Schaal (Bojack Horseman)
Mo Collins (F is for Family)
Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy)
Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) 

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
David Harbour (Stranger Things)
John Lithgow (The Crown)
Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor actor invitado de una serie de drama

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)
BD Wong (Mr. Robot)
Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)
Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)
Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)
Denis O'Hare (This Is Us)

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de drama

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)
Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor dirección de una serie de drama

Better Call Saul' - Witness
Homeland - America First
Stranger Things - Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"
The Crown- Hyde Park Corner
The Handmaid's Tale - Offred (Pilot)
The Handmaid's Tale - The Bridge

Mejor guión de una serie de drama

Better Call Saul'- Chicanery
Stranger Things- Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers
The Americans- The Soviet Division
The Crown- Assassins
The Handmaid's Tale - Offred (Pilot)
Westworld - The Bicameral Mind

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de comedia

Louie Anderson
Ty Burrell
Alec Baldwin
Tituss Bugess
Tony Hale
Matt Walsh

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de comedia

Leslie Jones
Kate McKinnon
Vanessa Bayer
 Kathryn Hahn
Judith Light
Anna Chlumsky

