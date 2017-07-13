Premios Emmy 2017: lista de nominados por categoría



Hoy jueves 13 de mayo se dieron a conocer los nominados para la edición número 69 de los Premios Emmy, que este año estarán marcados por la gran ausencia de 'Game of Thrones entre los candidatos'.

A las 10:30 a.m, los presentadores Anna Chlumsky y Shemar Moore hicieron el anuncio en vivo de los actores, actrices y series de la televisión estadounidense que competirán por el galardón el próximo 17 de septiembre, durante la gala que se llevará a cabo en en el Nokia Theatre de Los Angeles.



Nominados por categoría

Mejor serie de drama

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Mejor serie de comedia

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de comedia

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de comedia

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Merjor Miniserie

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Feud (FX)

Genius Nat Geo

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

Mejor serie de variedades

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)

Mejor actriz en una miniserie

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud)

Susan Sarandon (Feud)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Mejor actor en una miniserie

Robert De Niro (The Wizard of Lies)

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Mejor actriz protagonista en una serie de drama

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Mejor actor protagonista en una serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Mejor Reality Show

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

The Voice

Top Chef

Mejor actuación de voz

Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad)

Kevin Kline (Bob's Burgers)

Kristen Schaal (Bojack Horseman)

Mo Collins (F is for Family)

Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy)

Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons)

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de drama

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Mejor actor invitado de una serie de drama

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

BD Wong (Mr. Robot)

Hank Azaria (Ray Donovan)

Brian Tyree Henry (This Is Us)

Gerald McRaney (This Is Us)

Denis O'Hare (This Is Us)

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de drama

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is The New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mejor dirección de una serie de drama

Better Call Saul' - Witness

Homeland - America First

Stranger Things - Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers"

The Crown- Hyde Park Corner

The Handmaid's Tale - Offred (Pilot)

The Handmaid's Tale - The Bridge

Mejor guión de una serie de drama

Better Call Saul'- Chicanery

Stranger Things- Chapter One: The Vanishing of Will Byers

The Americans- The Soviet Division

The Crown- Assassins

The Handmaid's Tale - Offred (Pilot)

Westworld - The Bicameral Mind

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de comedia

Louie Anderson

Ty Burrell

Alec Baldwin

Tituss Bugess

Tony Hale

Matt Walsh

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de comedia

Leslie Jones

Kate McKinnon

Vanessa Bayer

Kathryn Hahn

Judith Light

Anna Chlumsky