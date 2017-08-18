Leonardo DiCaprio y Kate Winslet ¿ahora, más que amigos?

Leonardo DiCaprio y Kate Winslet forjaron una relación de amistad hace dos décadas, la que se mantiene hasta el día de hoy y que quedó demostrada en una serie de fotografías publicadas por diversos medios internacionales.
Ambos actores fueron capturados —el pasado 26 de julio— en el sector francés de Saint-Tropez, donde el ganador del Oscar tiene una casa. En las fotografías aparecen juntos disfrutando del día.
No es extraño que DiCaprio y Winslet aparezcan en público juntos. Su amistad se ha mantenido en los años de su carrera. Incluso en 2008 volvieron a trabajar juntos en el drama 'Sólo un sueño'.
Este año, la pareja de amigos se unió nuevamente para ayudar a la organización benéfica del protagonista de 'El lobo de Wall Street' (2013). El asunto consistía en una subasta en la que se ofertaba por tener un velada con ambas celebridades como anfitriones.
EL MERCURIO (Chile) / GDA