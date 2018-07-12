‘Game of Thrones’, favorita en los Premios Emmy, con 22 nominaciones

Desde Los Ángeles (Estados Unidos), se inició la ceremonia de anuncio de los esperados galardones de la televisión en ese país.



Mejor actor principal de miniserie o película para Tv.



En la categoría de actor principal en miniserie o película para la televisión el Emmy será disputado entre Antonio Banderas, por la serie de 'NatGeo Genius: Picasso'; Darren Criss, por su interpretación del antagonista Andrew Cunanan en la serie 'American Crime Story: el asesinato de Gianni Versace'; Benedict Cumberbatch, por Patrick Melrose; Jeff Daniels, por 'The Looming Tower'; John Legend, por 'Jesus Christ Sperstar: live concert', y Jesse Plemons, por 'Uss Callister de Black Mirror'.

Mejor actriz principal para miniserie o película para Tv.



En la categoría de actriz principal en miniserie o película para la televisión la contienda estará ente entre Jessica Biel, por The 'Sinner'; Laura Dern, por 'The Tale'; Michelle Dockery, por 'Godless'; Edie Falco, 'The Law & Order: The Menendez'; Regina King, por 'Seven Seconds', y Sara Paulson, por su trabajo en 'American Horror Story: Cult'.



Mejor serie de comedia



Mientras que en el apartado de comedia las candidatas son 'Atlanta', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', 'Black-ish', 'Silicon Valley', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Glow', 'Barry' y 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'.



Mejor actor de reparto en comedia



Brian Tyree Henry ('Atlanta'), Henry Winkler ('Barry'), Louie Anderson ('Baskets'), Alec Baldwin ('Saturday Night Live'), Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), Tony Shalhoub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel') y Kenan Thompson ('Saturday Night Live').



Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia



Zazie Beetz ('Atlanta'), Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'), Aidy Bryant ('Saturday Night Live'), Betty Gilpin ('GLOW'), Leslie Jones ('Saturday Night Live'),

Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live'), Laurie Metcalf ('Roseanne') y Megan Mullally ('Will & Grace').



Mejor serie de drama



En la categoría de mejor serie de drama la pelea estará fuerte pues se enfrentarán 'Game of Thrones'; 'The Handmaid’s Tale', 'This Is Us', 'Westworld', 'The Americans', 'The Crown' y 'Stranger Things'.



Mejor actor en una seire de drama



Sterling K. Brown ('This is Us'), Justin Bateman ('Ozark'), Ed Harris ('Westworld'),

Matthew Rhys ('The Americans'), Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld') y Milo Ventimiglia ('This Is Us').



Mejor actriz en una serie de drama



Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Keri Russell (The Americans),

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Claire Foy (The Crown) y

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).



Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama



Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ('Game of Thrones'), Peter Dinklage ('Game of Thrones'), Joseph Fiennes ('The Handmaid’s Tale'), David Harbour ('Stranger Things'), Mandy Patinkin ('Homeland') y Matt Smith ('The Crown').



Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama



Alexis Bledel (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale), Vanessa Kirby (The Crown), Thandie Newton (Westworld) y Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale).



Mejor reality



'Project Runway', 'RuPaul’s Drag Race', 'The Amazing Race', 'Top Chef', 'The Voice' y 'American Ninja Warrior'.



Mejor programa de variedades



'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee', 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver', 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah', 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'.



Redacción Cultura y Entretenimiento

Los Ángeles (EE.UU.)