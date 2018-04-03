My Dictionary: are you arrecho, pingo?

Well, well, it’s a belatedly holy, Holy Week I wish unto all you readers! In case any of you were deeply concerned by my absence last week, you’ll be reassured to know that I, like you, was much too busy repenting my sins.



As well as this, I was attempting half-heartedly to put my Costeño vocabulary into practice, on a trip to the Caribbean coast. Unsurprisingly, those attempts were far from rewarding as I received nothing but mocking from my (jealous, surely) English friends, not to mention confused “¿Qué?”s from my chosen locals. So that was a shame.

I seem also to have returned from blistering Cartagena to three months of torrential rain on Bogotá’s horizon. Needless to say, however far off my next holiday might be, I’ll be spending hours of every day trawling through Colombian travel blogs. At the moment, amongst about two hundred other stunning pueblitos, I’m itching to see Barichara.



It’s true that both of my desk-neighbours grew up in the Santander region, so you might well see my decision as a lack of imagination. Alternatively, you could consider it simply as evidence of the power of persistence. Regardless, that persistence is perhaps a Santanderean trait, as they’ve also managed to corrupt my boring old Castilian vocabulary! ¡Diviertete!



Arrecho: It surely says a lot about the Santandereans luck in love (or lack thereof) or indeed their general temperament, that this word, used exclusively to mean ‘sexually frustrated’ or ‘horny’ elsewhere, also means ‘furious’ in this region.



Buche: used to mean a ‘paunch’ or ‘belly’, I might steal this for the next time I fling insults at English football fans.



Coñazo: a ‘punch’! Goodness me.



Dárselas: To claim something is what it certainly is not. The number of times I’ve bought jam-filled pandebonos having been misinformed that they’re of the cheese persuasion! I’ve really got to start spotting this.



Hijuelita: The sweet, diminutive form of ‘hijuemadre’, AKA: ‘motherf****r’! Just too good.



Jeta: Generally means ‘mouth’ but most commonly used colloquially to express shock, e.g. “¡calle la jeta!”



Nono: Try using the usual word ‘abuelo’ for ‘grandfather’ in Santander and you’ll get yourself some strange looks.



Pingo: Apparently the most Santanderean word out there, this is a general word used to refer to any old thing, much like ‘vaina’ is used elsewhere in Latin America. However, it more commonly is used to refer to an ‘idiot’, in the ‘you think I’m an idiot?!’ sort of context.



Tantico: Considering that this comes from ‘tanto’ meaning ‘so much/many’ of something, but has a diminutive ending stuck onto it, lessening the amount in question, this has got to be one of the most nonsensical, sweet and Latin words I’ve heard yet!



Toche: Means exactly the same thing as ‘pingo’ (see above) but is more specific to Cúcuta, the capital city of North Santander.



*I’m told the underlined words are the gold stars, here.



Stay tuned for next week’s equally confused instalment of my Colombianismos.



JULIA LARKIN

Especial para EL TIEMPO