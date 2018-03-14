My Dictionary : colombianismos, the paisa edit

I know, I know, Wednesday gets a lot of bad press. For most, it triggers a mid-week crisis. For you lucky readers, though, it has indeed been a whole week since my last mini-dictionary graced your screens!



This week, I’m tackling a couple of words from the departments of Antioquia, Caldas, Risaralda and Quindío, as well as parts of Valle del Cauca and Tolima. Any Colombians out there will probably be familiar with that lengthy description, but fellow newbies might struggle: that’s the Paisa region.

These words might be worth noting if you’re new to Colombia, because at the very least, you’ll almost definitely be visiting Medellín and its surrounding areas. And frankly, Narcos and its Brazilian actors won’t have been even nearly as helpful as you might’ve hoped.



Before anyone goes complaining, though, I better issue a disclaimer: no, I have not yet visited the Paisa region. However, I do hope to hop on over soon, so as always, I’m ready and waiting for advice on places to visit, or indeed on anything vital I might’ve missed, here!



But while I have been stuck here in Bogotá so far, I have managed to glean a thing or two amidst all those unintelligible (to me) Paisa sounds surrounding me in the canteen. ¡Diviértete!



Una candela: A lighter



Charro: In this region, this can mean ‘funny’, but elsewhere, it’s used to call something describe something boring.



Chimba: Used to describe a person or thing as ‘great’.



Un cusquero: An ashtray.



Demás: Weirdly, this word means ‘maybe’ in, here.



Lolear: To go ‘window-shopping’ – very important for any travelers out there whose budgets are dwindling.



Manga: Grass.



Parce(ro): Colloquial expression used when referring to your friend.



Un taburete: A small chair.



Una tina: Even though it translates bathtub, paisas also use it to refer to the water heater.



JULIA LARKIN

​Especial para EL TIEMPO